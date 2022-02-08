Suicide is no laughing matter! DP Ruto fires back at Atwoli

DP William Ruto has hit back at Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli over his ‘unfortunate’ remarks during a Universal Health Care event in Mombasa.

During the event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Atwoli drummed up support for ODM party leader Raila Odinga as he trashed Ruto ahead of the August 9 elections.

“The remarks by ancient campaign expert Atwoli are completely unnecessary and go against the tenants of democracy,” Ruto said.

Through his director of communications Hussein Mohamed, Ruto said for Kenyans inflicted with violence and death, including in the context of the election, this is not a laughing matter.

“Since Ruto is confident of a win in 2022 elections the usual sore losers want to take him down this path, where winning and losing becomes a life and death affair,” he said.

He said politicians should not be using suicide as a form of humor.

On Monday, Atwoli said that there was nothing called UDA and, “I want to tell those close to Ruto that they should make sure he does not commit suicide after the August 9 general election.”