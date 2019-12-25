Home News ‘Super Six’ Alliance Formed to Pin Ruto Down
News

‘Super Six’ Alliance Formed to Pin Ruto Down

By Richard M Adrian

Certain group from Mt Kenya have come up with an idea of forming an alliance targeting to pin down William Ruto. 

The deal is between former and current allies of Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. The aim of the group is to have a ‘neutral, figure candidate to face Ruto come the 2022 general election.

The star established their plan after talking to some key members from Kenyatta’s and Raila’s family.

The alliance namely ‘Super Six’ and the BBI report proposals could be a means for locking Ruto from presidential succession.

How to Oust a Political Strongman

A meeting was held to discuss the subject as the main agenda. A source from an attendant told the Star that there is a believe that the only way to overcome Ruto; is by forming an alliance around the hand shake with membership from across the country.

Provided that their focus on meeting the BBI proposal on prime minister will succeed before 2022. 

Surprisingly Ruto clarified the previous day that he was not scared of the political plots about the BBI. He reaffirmed that as long as the proposals allow the voter to make the final decision.

The’ Super Six’ proposes the bid to convince Uhuru and Raila to have Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I endorsed as the presidential candidate.

Musalia Mudavadi’s quest is to run the same position. However, they want him as a running mate for Mating instead.

According to their proposals Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is to become the Prime Minister. On the other hand, Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will play the role of Deputy Prime Ministers.

The proposal includes Kalonzo Musyoka to become the Governor of Nairobi or Speaker of the National Assembly.

There is a believe that among Uhuru’s key allies, one of them has been hosting Kalonzo’s representatives twice monthly for the alliance discussion.

A Plot Hatched by Key Mt Kenya Leaders

Besides, insiders from Mt Kenya have noted that recently there have been political happenings meant to bring the alliance in shape.

Events such as; Why Waiguru hosted Matiangi with Hassan Joho also representing Raila at the function? Mudavadi’s meetings with the president? Why Kalonzo’s quick response to deny any political talk with Ruto?

Ruto’s expectation was for Uhuru to support him to automatically succeed him in 2022. However, it appears that Ruto should give up the expectation as Uhuru has been releasing mixed signals whenever he talks.

On top of that, Raila and Uhuru might replace Ruto with another candidate as per the current speculations.

 

