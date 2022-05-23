Supporters’ ID copies must for presidential candidates, Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has maintained that all presidential candidates including the independent must submit ID copies of their supporters.

Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati defended the requirement saying the law cannot be bent. He said as a referee they are under obligation to set the rules of the game and ensure a level playground for all.

He pointed out that they were not able to enforce the regulation in the 2017 General Election since it came into force after the process of submission of signatures had been completed.

Chebukati made the remarks on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya during a meeting with presidential candidates.

“As a commission we are following the law and we have no reason to depart from the provision,” he noted.

DP William Ruto, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Safina’s Maina Wanjigi skipped the event but were represented by their agents.

The chairman at the same maintained that elections will officially kick off this Sunday as was gazetted in January this year.

Responding to questions from a section of independent candidates on actions taken against those already campaigning outside the time frame, Chebukati said it was the responsibility of Director of public prosecutions.

“As a commission we have asked for restraint from them and also called on the particular individuals to be peaceful in whatever the actions they are conducting,” he noted.