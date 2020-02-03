Suspected Anthrax outbreak leaves 18 hospitalized

Anthrax is a rare infection caused by bacteria and caused by contact with bacteria’s spores. Although rare human anthrax is common in Africa central and southern Asia.

Eighteen patients are in Bomet and Kericho counties following a suspected case of anthrax. They showed signs of having the anthrax spores bacteria. The victims may have come in contact with an infected cow carcass in Sotik. Majority of the patients were adults and children from one extended family.

Blisters on their Bodies

Witnesses confirmed how the alleged victims got blisters on their bodies after slaughtering and burying the cow. However, they did not consume meat. The samples of the carcass have been to the government laboratory for testing.

Anthrax can cause a rapid loss of a large number of animals. The affected animals are often found dead with no symptoms or illness detected.

Dr Serem asked the public to be cautious as there were reported cases of dogs eating the carcass, as this could lead to spreading of the disease. The villagers said four animals to have died so far with the first case reported four days prior. There is a fear of the number rising due to unreported cases.

Biological weapon

The states reported anthrax as a biological weapon in 2001. The powdered anthrax spores spread by mailing it in letters. The anthrax powder is water and food soluble. This attack resulted in five deaths and seventeen illness making it one of the worst biological weapon attacks in the history of America.

If released in the air, people could breathe it in and get sick from the bacteria. Inhalation Anthrax is the most deadly form of the bacteria.

The United States government has a vaccine in stock in case of a biological attack

Cause

Humans can get the infection through direct or indirect contact by touching, ingesting and inhaling the anthrax spores bacteria. The bacteria’s spread and multiply once they are in the body producing toxins. However, the bacteria infection cannot spread through human to human contact.

Symptoms

Symptoms depend on the mode of exposure and develop within one to five days after exposure. The admitted patients had blisters on their hands, heads and knees.

Precaution

County Director of veterinary services Wilson Serem urged the public to stray away from dead animals and report any more animal deaths before burying them. Dr Serem added that the vaccination of all animals would take place as a precaution. However, he did not deny nor confirm whether the symptoms are those of Anthrax spores bacteria.