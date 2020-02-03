Home News County News Suspected Anthrax outbreak leaves 18 hospitalized
NewsCounty NewsLocal news

Suspected Anthrax outbreak leaves 18 hospitalized

By Richard M Adrian
hospital
photo courtesy standardmedia.co.ke the hospital where the anthrax victims were admitted.

Anthrax is a rare infection caused by bacteria and caused by contact with bacteria’s spores. Although rare human anthrax is common in Africa central and southern Asia.

Eighteen patients are in Bomet and Kericho counties following a suspected case of anthrax. They showed signs of having the anthrax spores bacteria. The victims may have come in contact with an infected cow carcass in Sotik. Majority of the patients were adults and children from one extended family.

Blisters on their Bodies

Witnesses confirmed how the alleged victims got blisters on their bodies after slaughtering and burying the cow. However, they did not consume meat. The samples of the carcass have been to the government laboratory for testing.

Anthrax can cause a rapid loss of a large number of animals. The affected animals are often found dead with no symptoms or illness detected.

Dr Serem asked the public to be cautious as there were reported cases of dogs eating the carcass, as this could lead to spreading of the disease. The villagers said four animals to have died so far with the first case reported four days prior. There is a fear of the number rising due to unreported cases.

Biological weapon

The states reported anthrax as a biological weapon in 2001. The powdered anthrax spores spread by mailing it in letters. The anthrax powder is water and food soluble. This attack resulted in five deaths and seventeen illness making it one of the worst biological weapon attacks in the history of America.

If released in the air, people could breathe it in and get sick from the bacteria. Inhalation Anthrax is the most deadly form of the bacteria.

The United States government has a vaccine in stock in case of a biological attack

Cause

Humans can get the infection through direct or indirect contact by touching, ingesting and inhaling the anthrax spores bacteria. The bacteria’s spread and multiply once they are in the body producing toxins.  However, the bacteria infection cannot spread through human to human contact.

Symptoms

Symptoms depend on the mode of exposure and develop within one to five days after exposure. The admitted patients had blisters on their hands, heads and knees.

Precaution

County Director of veterinary services Wilson Serem urged the public to stray away from dead animals and report any more animal deaths before burying them. Dr Serem added that the vaccination of all animals would take place as a precaution. However, he did not deny nor confirm whether the symptoms are those of Anthrax spores bacteria.

Previous articleFive people killed, while hundreds displaced over the ongoing rainfall

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Five people killed, while hundreds displaced over the ongoing rainfall

Stephen Ginni -
On Saturday 1, February 2020, a man and a woman were drowned by River Muangini in Makueni County. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday...
Read more
News

I will continue playing a part in the nation’s growth – Ruto says

Erick Flavour -
The Deputy President said on Sunday that he would continue taking part in the development process of the government and launch even more projects...
Read more
News

Prince Harry and wife land first job following royal exit

Richard M Adrian -
In early January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they wanted to achieve financial independence. To accomplish that, they had to step back from...
Read more
15,130FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Suspected Anthrax outbreak leaves 18 hospitalized

County News Richard M Adrian -
Anthrax is a rare infection caused by bacteria and caused by contact with bacteria’s spores. Although rare human anthrax is common in Africa central...
Read more

Five people killed, while hundreds displaced over the ongoing rainfall

Local news Stephen Ginni -
On Saturday 1, February 2020, a man and a woman were drowned by River Muangini in Makueni County. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday...
Read more

I will continue playing a part in the nation’s growth – Ruto says

News Erick Flavour -
The Deputy President said on Sunday that he would continue taking part in the development process of the government and launch even more projects...
Read more

“Uhuru should apologise to kenyans” Says Nominated senator

Politics Richard M Adrian -
A former nominated senator Paul Njoroge now wants the president to apologize to Kenyans for allowing the deputy president to drain public resources. Mr...
Read more

Prince Harry and wife land first job following royal exit

News Richard M Adrian -
In early January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they wanted to achieve financial independence. To accomplish that, they had to step back from...
Read more

I forgive you – Moses Kuria’s emotional message to Uhuru and Raila after Kitui drama

Politics Edwin Ginni -
Kuria and other Jubilee legislators stormed into a BBI rally in Kitui on Saturday, February 1 The seemingly planned reception saw the lawmakers...
Read more

Why malls are struggling to remain in business

Business News Wambui Wariahe -
The rise in the number of shopping malls in Nairobi has resulted in stiff neck competition. The old malls are losing business to the...
Read more

Uhuru hits back at Kiunjuri, says the CS did not deliver

Local news Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticized the just fired Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture, Mwangi Kiunjuri’s idea of asking Kenyans to post pictures of locusts on...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke