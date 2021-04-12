Suspects in Wambua’s murder reveal fresh details

Following the arrest of two suspects over the murder of National Land Commission staffer Jennifer Wambua, fresh details have emerged. Officers arrested the suspects on Thursday evening.

The two suspects admitted to seeing Wambua at the scene where officers found her body. They said that they found her lying at the crime scene. According to them, they had a brief chat, and then a third man joined them. The two allegedly left Wambua with a third man who they can identify.

The suspects said Wambua asked for water and the third man went to buy it from the nearest shopping center. They noted that she looked sad and depressed. Between 4 and 5 pm, they left her with the third man.

“They claim they were on their own business there when they met Wambua lying there. They allegedly talked to her briefly. According to them, she seemed disturbed and depressed. They claim a man joined they know from the area joined them and is the one who brought her water that we suspect was spiked,” a detective in the case revealed.

Detectives arraigned the two suspects in court on Friday. The court ordered their detention at Muthaiga police station till 23rd April. Detectives are still hunting down the third suspect in the murder.