Tako mama, kiuno bila mifupa – Ray C leaves fans drooling as she shows off her body curves in sexy bodysuit

By Alfred Kiura
Ray C leaving fans drooling as she shows off her curves.

Legendary Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C left her fans yearning for more after she posted pictures of herself in a sexy bodysuit that showed her curves while in France with her boyfriend.

Word has it that the Wanifuatia nini songbird relocated to France to be with her boyfriend and his family. Last year, the singer revealed that she lost her baby through miscarriage months after she introduced her man.

📸#hubby #naturalbody #SUPERWOMAN 💪

In 2012, the Mama Nitile songbird was introduced to drugs by her then-boyfriend rappe,r Lord Eyes. Her addiction made her sell her palatial home she had bought in Tanzania having entertained her fans with great hit songs. Her health later drastically deteriorated forcing one of her greatest fans and the then Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete to come to her aid and ordered that she be taken to rehab.

She was later released after three years but in 2016 she was again taken to rehab after being rescued while trying to commit suicide. After a difficult phase in her life, Ray C stressed out that she would use her experience to help fellow artists and communities avoid going down the destructive path as she did.

The singer recently revealed that she was thinking of quitting her music career having actively joined the music industry in 2003. She won accolades such as 2004 Best Female Artist in Tanzania, 2004 Best Female Artist of the Year from Uganda and Tanzania, Kisima Music Awards, 2007 Best Female Artist, Tanzania Music Awards among others.

