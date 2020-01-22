Talented Kenyan actress Serah Teshna hangs out with Homeland movie star Damian Lewis

Celebrated Kenyan actress Serah Teshna finally met one of her favorite actors, award-winning Homeland star Damian Watcyn Lewis and even managed to take a picture with him.

Taking to her social media page, the former K24 presenter could not hold back her excitement, revealing that the star is a humble man before adding that he is one of her favorite actors.

The outstanding actress has scooped many awards including Best Lead Actress in 2011 and 2012 at the Kalasha Awards. She has appeared in many films such as The Rugged Priest, Sumu La Penzi, Twisted, Nairobi Law, Noose of Gold among others. She currently stars in NTV’s series dubbed Pieces of Us.

Serah, who had previously hosted Skin Therapy Show at KTN, used to host K24 Alfajiri together with Ciru Muriuki and Jeff Mote.

English actor Lewis who doubles up as a producer, is best known for the hit series Homeland which saw him scoop a Primetime Emmy Award as well as a Golden Globe Award. His role in Band of Brothers earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He currently stars in a Showtime series dubbed Billions.