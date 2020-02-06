Tanasha Donna pens down cryptic message after Diamond ditched her

Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and baby mama Tanasha Donna has written a cryptic message after his man ditched her during her DONNATELLA EP launch last weekend.

The songbird who quit radio recently to focus on her music career took to her Instagram page to speak her mind. She stated that one should not let unhappy people drag them to their level but should use their behavior as an example of how to behave and be grateful.

The mother of one went on to congratulate everyone who attended her launch with the likes of Tanzanian star, Mbosso, Nameless, Wahu, Bahati, Khaligraph Jones, Simon Kabu, Sarah Kabu, Nadia Mukami, Shaffie Weru, Jacqueline Wolper among others stars gracing the event. Award-winning Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi hosted the event.

Diamond flew back to Tanzania immediately after he arrived at his girlfriend’s launch citing that he had an emergency back at home that needed his immediate attention. His actions rose more suspicion about his relationship with the Kenyan songstress as fans asked themselves what kind of an emergency would force the star to leave his woman on her biggest night in the music industry.

It has been reported by a section of the media that Tanasha and her boyfriend are not in good terms after the Kenyan girl caught the Sikomi singer cheating. Tanzanian outlets reported that Diamond ditched her girlfriend to attend his former girlfriend and baby mama Hamisa Mobetto’s birthday party with rumors indicating that they were back together.

However, Diamond’s big sister Esma Platnumz has squashed the rumors and asked Tanasha to focus on her relationship.