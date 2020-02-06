Home Entertainment Tanasha Donna pens down cryptic message after Diamond ditched her
EntertainmentNews

Tanasha Donna pens down cryptic message after Diamond ditched her

By Alfred Kiura
Tanasha Dona has written a cryptic after his man ditched her during her DONNATELLA EP launch last weekend.

Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and baby mama Tanasha Donna has written a cryptic message after his man ditched her during her DONNATELLA EP launch last weekend.

The songbird who quit radio recently to focus on her music career took to her Instagram page to speak her mind. She stated that one should not let unhappy people drag them to their level but should use their behavior as an example of how to behave and be grateful.

The mother of one went on to congratulate everyone who attended her launch with the likes of Tanzanian star, Mbosso, Nameless, Wahu, Bahati, Khaligraph Jones, Simon Kabu, Sarah Kabu, Nadia Mukami, Shaffie Weru, Jacqueline Wolper among others stars gracing the event. Award-winning Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi hosted the event.

Diamond flew back to Tanzania immediately after he arrived at his girlfriend’s launch citing that he had an emergency back at home that needed his immediate attention. His actions rose more suspicion about his relationship with the Kenyan songstress as fans asked themselves what kind of an emergency would force the star to leave his woman on her biggest night in the music industry.

It has been reported by a section of the media that Tanasha and her boyfriend are not in good terms after the Kenyan girl caught the Sikomi singer cheating. Tanzanian outlets reported that Diamond ditched her girlfriend to attend his former girlfriend and baby mama Hamisa Mobetto’s birthday party with rumors indicating that they were back together.

However, Diamond’s big sister Esma Platnumz has squashed the rumors and asked Tanasha to focus on her relationship.

Previous articleBuju Banton’s concert at KICC postponed

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Buju Banton’s concert at KICC postponed

Alfred Kiura -
Sensational Jamaican reggae artist Buju Banton will be performing on 8th February 2020 at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) after the show was...
Read more
Health

Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth

Stanley Kasee -
A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with the recent Corona virus, 30 hours after its birth. The baby’s mother tested positive for the disease before...
Read more
Entertainment

Janet Mbugua responds to a man who wants wife to copy her dressing code

Alfred Kiura -
Former news anchor Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who claimed that he has always told his wife to dress like her. In a...
Read more
15,149FansLike
3,436FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Tanasha Donna pens down cryptic message after Diamond ditched her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend and baby mama Tanasha Donna has written a cryptic message after his man ditched her during her DONNATELLA EP launch last...
Read more

Buju Banton’s concert at KICC postponed

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Sensational Jamaican reggae artist Buju Banton will be performing on 8th February 2020 at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) after the show was...
Read more

Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth

Health Stanley Kasee -
A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with the recent Corona virus, 30 hours after its birth. The baby’s mother tested positive for the disease before...
Read more

Janet Mbugua responds to a man who wants wife to copy her dressing code

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former news anchor Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who claimed that he has always told his wife to dress like her. In a...
Read more

Size 8 donates sanitary towels to needy women in Kibera slums

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Size 8 has once again shown her caring side after she visited Kibera slums with a box full of sanitary pads. She felt overwhelmed with...
Read more

Parliament to have a special sitting for MPs to honour Moi

News Edwin Ginni -
The parliament will have a special sitting on Monday, February 6 The session will allow MPs send tribute to departed Moi The session...
Read more

Petition over Del Monte land lease dismissed

Local news Stephen Ginni -
In an application order from Environment and Land court seeking to restrain Murang’a County government from approval and application to extend lease agreement with...
Read more

‘Wacha uongo’ -Peter Blessing blasts Bahati

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Peter Blessing has come out to defend his name after Bahati rubbished it in mad. Bahati accused the upcoming artist of being a womaniser while he...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke