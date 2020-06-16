Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders

Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of murder cases in Nyandarua county. The gruesome murders target women and children. The state will deploy a unique crime prevention team to help solve the murders and cases of insecurity.

Speaking at Nyandarua County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that the Inspector General of Police was assembling a team. The team would tame murders and cattle rustling in Nyandarua County.

“The team that the IG will assemble from the headquarters will help pursue the masterminds and perpetrators of crimes that have been happening,” Dr. Matiang’i said.

The leaders that accompanied the CS to Nyandarua County include; CS Mutahi Kagwe, CS Sicily Kariuki, and Wilfred Nyagwanga. Local leaders led by Governor Francis Kimemia also attended the meeting.

Matiang’i asked religious leaders and chiefs to work together so that they can reduce the number of murders in the county.

“We must rise to the occasion. We need to protect those who are vulnerable and bring to book those involved in the gruesome murders,” he said.

Police data indicates that nine people were murder victims in the past six months. Out of the nine, most of them are women.

Women and children

Women and children are the main targets of unknown murders. The murderers pounce on them at night. In a few occurrences, the murderers rape and assault them before killing them.

For instance, on April 23rd, the murderers attacked a 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter. Well-wishers rushed them to the hospital. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

This incident is one of the many where women and children were targets.

Cattle rustling

There has also been a significant increase in the number of cases of cattle rustling. Matiang’i said that unknown individuals are financing the theft.

“What is happening here is systematic crime supported and funded by some individuals benefiting from the trend. We will find them and arrest them,” the CS said.