Home News Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders
News

Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders

By Tracy Nabwile
Cabinet Secretaries Cecily Kariuki, Mutahi Kagwe, Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia and Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang'i at Nyandarua county.

Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of murder cases in Nyandarua county. The gruesome murders target women and children. The state will deploy a unique crime prevention team to help solve the murders and cases of insecurity.

Speaking at Nyandarua County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that the Inspector General of Police was assembling a team. The team would tame murders and cattle rustling in Nyandarua County.

“The team that the IG will assemble from the headquarters will help pursue the masterminds and perpetrators of crimes that have been happening,” Dr. Matiang’i said.

The leaders that accompanied the CS to Nyandarua County include; CS Mutahi Kagwe, CS Sicily Kariuki, and Wilfred Nyagwanga. Local leaders led by Governor Francis Kimemia also attended the meeting.

Matiang’i asked religious leaders and chiefs to work together so that they can reduce the number of murders in the county.

“We must rise to the occasion. We need to protect those who are vulnerable and bring to book those involved in the gruesome murders,” he said.

Police data indicates that nine people were murder victims in the past six months. Out of the nine, most of them are women.

Women and children

Women and children are the main targets of unknown murders. The murderers pounce on them at night. In a few occurrences, the murderers rape and assault them before killing them.

For instance, on April 23rd, the murderers attacked a 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter.  Well-wishers rushed them to the hospital. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

This incident is one of the many where women and children were targets.

Cattle rustling

There has also been a significant increase in the number of cases of cattle rustling. Matiang’i said that unknown individuals are financing the theft.

“What is happening here is systematic crime supported and funded by some individuals benefiting from the trend. We will find them and arrest them,” the CS said.

Related news

County news

Police are responsible for the rising number of Covid-19 cases- Governor Mutua

Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua accused the police of being responsible for the rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. The county...
Read more
News

Ban Tangatanga and Kileweke – Lonyangapuo to Uhuru

Connie Mukenyi -
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban the two divisions of Jubilee, Tangatanga, and Kieleweke. According to him, the...
Read more
Africa news

Kenyan truck-driver found dead in Uganda

Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health officials and the police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a Kenyan trucker was found dead. The driver, identified as Mr....
Read more
NewsStanley Kasee -

Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars. The senator’s sister was...
Read more
Africa newsChuoyo Protus -

Al-Shabaab sets up COVID-19 facility in Somalia

The Al-Shabaab, a renowned terror outfit, has set up a COVID-19 treatment facility in Southern Somalia. According to Africanews.com, the Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group set up...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

MP vows to lead citizens to rebel against curfew and social...

Sunday the 14th of June saw Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa vow to lead Kenyans into rebelling against the curfew and social distancing. He, however,...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of murder cases in Nyandarua county. The gruesome murders target women and children. The...
Read more

Christina Shusho reveals she left her husband after God’s calling

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has finally shed some light on whether she left her matrimonial home. According to the beautiful songstress, John...
Read more

Police are responsible for the rising number of Covid-19 cases- Governor...

County news Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua accused the police of being responsible for the rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. The county...
Read more

Ban Tangatanga and Kileweke – Lonyangapuo to Uhuru

News Connie Mukenyi -
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban the two divisions of Jubilee, Tangatanga, and Kieleweke. According to him, the...
Read more

Kenyan truck-driver found dead in Uganda

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health officials and the police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a Kenyan trucker was found dead. The driver, identified as Mr....
Read more

Coronavirus: Four State House officers test positive

News Alfred Kiura -
Four State House officers have tested positive for Coronavirus after mass testing that was done four days ago. As disclosed by the State House Spokesperson,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke