Tech to the aid in fight against dangerous locusts

There is hope in the fight against locusts as scientists have developed a computer model to help in effective spraying of nymphs.

The locust menace, the worst that Kenya has witnessed in the past 70 years, has continued to spread to over twenty counties in the country. Additionally, the destructive swarms have also found their way to Uganda, Tanzania, and even the Congo.

Food security concerns as more hatch

New swarms of the destructive locusts have already hatched and are beginning to swarm in Isiolo and Samburu.

This is sending more fear down the spines of farmers across Kenya and the wider East Africa. Farmers are already counting losses after the first wave in January and February. Furthermore, it could spell doom for food security in the affected countries.

Already, Somalia declared the locust menace as a national emergency. Somalia is already facing serious food security threats amidst its ‘fragile food security situation’. This is according to the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

A model of hope

But there is hope for farmers. Scientists from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development climate prediction and applications centre stated that they had found a supercomputer model that would help identify the breeding grounds for the locusts.

Kenneth Mwangi, a scientist at the centre, stated that finding the new breeding ground would help in the spraying, which is best done before the insects can fly. Once the hoppers swarm and move, they become harder and more expensive to spray and kill effectively.

“The model will be able to tell us the areas in which hoppers are emerging,” said Mwangi in an interview with the Guardian. “We will also get ground information. These areas can become a source of an upsurge or a new generation of hoppers. It becomes very difficult and expensive to control, which is why we are looking to prevent an upsurge.”

By preventing the nymphs from growing to adult locusts, controlling a new swarm is thus made easier. Additionally, it is less costly.

The news is great for many Kenyans after a skin-crawling video showing the locust nymph crawling on the ground went viral. The millions of nymphs skitter across the dry ground in a chill-inducing swarm. They are countless and make the ground appear like its moving.

Uasin Gishu fears

After spottings of the locusts in parts of Eldoret, in Uasin Gishu county, many have feared for Kenya’s biggest food basket. The locusts have been slowly spreading across the county, home to Kenya’s biggest maize farms. Thus, immediate and proper control is what the country needs before they pests begin to destroy farms in the county.

But the reason that the new hatchlings spell a bigger danger than the previous swarm is that the locust swarm could grow several times over.

Counter-locust measures

Heavy rains often create favourable breeding grounds for the locusts. However, the desert locust will then move to warmer places once they gain flight. A swarm of millions of locusts can travel up to 150 km a day. The insects then, in one-day, can eat food that can feed up to 2500 people.

The locusts made fall into Kenya in late December last year and have been steadily spreading across the country. The Kenyan government has been spraying the insects since January this year. Thus, the news about the supercomputer could spell greater news and provide a boost in the fight against the menace.