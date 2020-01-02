Teenage Girl defiled in Kondele Police station,Kisumu

A teenage girl was defiled in a cell in Kondele Police station, Kisumu after her mother took her for allegedly defying her strict orders.

The girl had attended a night ‘Kesha’ on the 31st of December after her mother refused to give her permission. Upon coming back home, she found her furious about the matter.

The mother took the 16-year-old daughter to the police station yesterday to “be taught good manners” by the police. However, it seemed that the police on duty had hidden agendas. “I called the police officer by the name Kipsang to come to pick the girl and lock her up after she went against my orders.” Said the heartbroken mother.

When she went back yesterday to check up on her daughter, she was shocked by the realization of what had transpired. Also, the perpetrator was nowhere visible.

“The police officer called and told me to get my daughter because she was innocent and had no charges to answer. When I got to her, she informed me that the officer had raped her four times at his house during the night,” recounted the daughter’s mother.

After realizing what had happened, the mother took her daughter to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for a specialized check-up. But on arrival, the girl saw the police officer who was accompanying his seniors at the hospital.

The officer was arrested on-site and taken to Kondele police station to await rape charges.

The Head of Medical Services at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr. Peter Okoth, confirmed that the tests done on the girl indicate that she was indeed defiled.