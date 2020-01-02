Home News Teenage Girl defiled in Kondele Police station,Kisumu
News

Teenage Girl defiled in Kondele Police station,Kisumu

By Fredrick Musila

A teenage girl was defiled in a cell in Kondele Police station, Kisumu after her mother took her for allegedly defying her strict orders.

The girl had attended a night ‘Kesha’ on the 31st of December after her mother refused to give her permission. Upon coming back home, she found her furious about the matter. 

The mother took the 16-year-old daughter to the police station yesterday to “be taught good manners” by the police. However, it seemed that the police on duty had hidden agendas. “I called the police officer by the name Kipsang to come to pick the girl and lock her up after she went against my orders.” Said the heartbroken mother.

When she went back yesterday to check up on her daughter, she was shocked by the realization of what had transpired. Also, the perpetrator was nowhere visible.

“The police officer called and told me to get my daughter because she was innocent and had no charges to answer. When I got to her, she informed me that the officer had raped her four times at his house during the night,” recounted the daughter’s mother.

After realizing what had happened, the mother took her daughter to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for a specialized check-up. But on arrival, the girl saw the police officer who was accompanying his seniors at the hospital.

The officer was arrested on-site and taken to Kondele police station to await rape charges.

The Head of Medical Services at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr. Peter Okoth, confirmed that the tests done on the girl indicate that she was indeed defiled.

 

Previous articleWoman arrested for conning Nyeri boda boda riders

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Woman arrested for conning Nyeri boda boda riders

Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
A woman from Nyeri county has been arrested for conning Boda Boda riders. Jane Wangoi got arrested on January 1st following claims that he...
Read more
News

Man knocked Dead by Overspeeding PSV Matatu along Manyanja Road-Outering

Fredrick Musila -
One person died today afternoon after a grisly road accident involving a matatu along Manyanja road, Outer ring road. Witnesses said that the over...
Read more
Entertainment

Veteran Actor Jackie Chan almost drowns while Filming his latest Movie

Fredrick Musila -
Veteran actor Jackie Chan was recently in a scenario that would have ended his life. The actor was filming a scene of his latest...
Read more
11,603FansLike
2,905FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Teenage Girl defiled in Kondele Police station,Kisumu

News Fredrick Musila -
A teenage girl was defiled in a cell in Kondele Police station, Kisumu after her mother took her for allegedly defying her strict orders. The...
Read more

Woman arrested for conning Nyeri boda boda riders

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
A woman from Nyeri county has been arrested for conning Boda Boda riders. Jane Wangoi got arrested on January 1st following claims that he...
Read more

Man knocked Dead by Overspeeding PSV Matatu along Manyanja Road-Outering

News Fredrick Musila -
One person died today afternoon after a grisly road accident involving a matatu along Manyanja road, Outer ring road. Witnesses said that the over...
Read more

Veteran Actor Jackie Chan almost drowns while Filming his latest Movie

Entertainment Fredrick Musila -
Veteran actor Jackie Chan was recently in a scenario that would have ended his life. The actor was filming a scene of his latest...
Read more

10-Year-Old Preacher Attempts to take his Life after Parents Refused his Ministry

News Fredrick Musila -
Amazing young pastor Victor Githu started preaching the gospel of God at the tender of five. According to him, his calling and passion were...
Read more

Ruto’s Stand:The BBI divide that will Make or Break Presidential Aspirants

News Fredrick Musila -
As the country's general elections draw near, political parties are keen on drafting strategies while aspirants are on the forefront looking for running mates...
Read more

Up for Grabs: JamboJet to Sell more than 10,000 Tickets at the Price of Ksh. 2,020

News Fredrick Musila -
Jambojet has offered to celebrate the entrant of the new decade by rewarding their passengers . Today, there are many flight alternatives for both...
Read more

Al-shabaab militants again pose a security threat in Lamu

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Lamu County is again on the verge of Al-Shabaab attacks after the Al-Shabaab militants hijacked a passenger bus in Nyongoro. The bus belonging to...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke