Tell us your challenges, Ruto will address them, Gachagua to cops

Kenya Kwanza alliance is collecting views from police officers on work-related challenges facing them in their nationwide county economic forums.

Mathira MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua said, if elected, they will restore the dignity of the men and women in the police service.

“DP Ruto is unhappy with the frustrations and helplessness our officers are going through and he has tasked us to collect opinions from them on how they want it addressed,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua was speaking during the forum-cum-campaign meeting on the bottom-up economic model in Embu on Friday.

“CS Fred Matiangi, who was given the job of taking care of police is busy politicking, we understand the last time their challenges were addressed was during the tenure of former President Mwai Kibaki,” Gachagua said.

“So present your issues to anyone of us here, even if you fear being victimised.”

Gachagua said so far officers told them there are unnecessary transfers in the service and they need government to set up of a boarding school in every region where their children can learn.

Ruto continued to endear himself as the best bet to steer the country compared to his opponents, who he said are advancing politics of personalities.

He said the country’s development had been held aback by dishonest leaders who have taken the country hostage while running cuckolded politics.

“If a leader can deceive fellow leaders tell me what they will do with ordinary citizens, are they not at risk?” he asked.

Without naming, Ruto said the particular leaders oversaw the collapse of Nasa and even disrupted the government’s Big Four Agenda, which led to the split of Jubilee.

“The same people who betrayed Mutua(Alfred) and other leaders in Azimio also played Kalonzo(Musyoka) and now he has gone back home to look after his animals,” he said.

Ruto who was accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza brigade said Kenyans they have a “huge responsibility” this year to change the leadership.

“We have to try our best this August 9, to stop these people, we are committed to our work and that is why we are here today. We want to sign a charter with you on how we are going to implement it,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Muturi defended his decision to bolt out of the presidential race saying he join Kenya Kwanza by choice not influence or coercion.

“We had these talks with DP Ruto long ago, that is why it was so easy for me to join,” he said.

“What is important is to be in government and the seat of the president can be held by one person at any one particular time,” he said.

He also poured cold water on the narrative that Azimio’s presidential aspirant Raila Odinga should be considered for the top seat because he fought for the second liberation.

Ruto told residents that all ongoing projects in the region will be completed before he launches new ones, once they assume office.

He further assured them that his administration will sort out land issues in Mbeere and issue title deeds.

“I want to assure you that you are going to be equally represented in the county and nationally, I have talked with Muturi and we have agreed,” he said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria told Raila’s running mate Martha Karua that her decision to join hands with Odinga will not deliver more votes from the central region.

