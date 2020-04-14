Home News Tenants in kisumu beat up their landlord for allegedly switching off electricity
By Connie Mukenyi
A landlord in Kisumu is nursing severe injuries in ICU after his tenants gave him a thorough beating. According to the angry tenants, they were tired of the landlord hiking rent prices without any reasonable explanation.

Adding salt on the injury, the landlord decided to switch off the electricity from the main switch. He hid the keys leaving the tenants in darkness.

This act angered the tenants, and they decided to give him a thorough beating that landed him in ICU.

This incident comes at a time when tenants countrywide are requesting landlords to bear with them.

Majority of them believe that they should waive tent for at least three months. If the landlord can not disregard the rent, they could at least reduce the amount. If the landlord can not reduce the price, then they could at least bear with late payments.

Government initiative

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe requested all landlords to bear with Kenyans during the coronavirus period. He acknowledged people are experiencing financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.

Mutahi further urged banks not to harass landlords since in return they won’t harass tenants. The CS acknowledged the majority of the landlords built their flats with loans.

Some banks gave accepted the calling and extended the repayment periods of loans. Some have gone an extra mile and invited mortgage owners to discussions on the loan repayment.

However, every bank has it’s own rules on the repayment during covid – 19 crisis.

The CS acknowledged many Kenyans at the moment are living from hand to mouth due to the hard economic times. Some have lost their jobs while some are on mandatory unpaid leave. Paying rent may prove to be a challenge for the majority of Kenyans as they struggle to feed their families and meet their needs.

