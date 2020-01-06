Home News Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi
News

Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi

By Erick Flavour

A suspect believed to be a Somali-Canadian citizen was today arrested by sleuths in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi County.

The suspect, identified as Abdinasir Abudule, was caught leading a surveillance on the KDF Air Force base in Eastleigh.

The police acted on behalf of members of the public who gave them a tip-off after they saw a stranger walking around and taking pictures, including those of the Kenya Defense Force Air Force camp in Eastleigh.

According to the Police officer who was on duty, he received an alert and immediately gathered his team, and together moved into a nearby supermarket from where they managed to capture the suspect on arrival.

The police reported that he had an iPhone, which was apprehended. The said iPhone had several pictures as well as videos that the officers suspected must have been captured within the environs of the Eastleigh estate.

Abudule had no identification document on him, and the police kept his mobile phone as an exhibit.

The suspect is presently detained in police custody waiting for the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) to pick him up for further investigations.

The arrest of this alleged spy comes just one day after the terror attack on a military camp in Manda Bay, Lamu, that left at least three Americans dead.

