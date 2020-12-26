The fall of Handshake is near – Gatundu South MP claims.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has boldly claimed that the fall of the famous “Handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga is near.

The outspoken legislature was disappointed by how some ODM supporters reacted to the demise of former chief justice Evans Gicheru, who controversially swore in former President Mwai Kibaki in 2007.

Kuria took to his social media accounts to state that the ODM battalion was all over celebrating Evans Gicheru’s death because he swore in Kibaki in 2007.

He added that it was just a matter of time before Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga fall out.

“Ngoja tu (just wait) the (imminent and inevitable) collapse of the Handshake. Ile matusi Uhuru atapata,” he said.

A few months ago, Kuria who is one of the Handshake critics claimed that the former Prime Minister had bewitched President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He claimed that the ODM party leader had advised the President to create difficulty for his deputy William Ruto so that he can have an easy way to power.

He asserted that Raila was using Uhuru who has been known to be a man who respects the courts.

In a past interview, Raila stated that his agreement with Uhuru Kenyatta would come to an end after the first in command completes his second and final term as the country’s president in 2022.

In the same interview, he claimed that he never lost during the 2007, 2013, and 2017 Presidential general elections.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kichumba Murkomen wondered why President Uhuru Kenyatta was quiet as his “Handshake” partner complained that he got robbed adding that maybe he knew something that others do not.

Recently Murang’a County Senator and the Senate Majority leader Irungu Kang’ata claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was working behind Raila Odinga’s back with his deputy William Ruto in a bid to achieve a consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amendment proposals.

He pointed out that the Head of State wants to take charge of the BBI proposals and was keen to see that he comes to an agreement with those who are opposed to the report.

He claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta has asked him to bring Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke members together so that they can find a common ground.