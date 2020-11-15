The ICC seeks Kenya’s view in conditional release of Paul Gicheru

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sought views from the Kenyan government regarding the conditional release of the lawyer, Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru, who is in detention at the Hague, has sought a conditional release from the custody, weeks after he surrendered to the court. Gicheru had been a fugitive for years, with the court seeking him for allegedly being a mastermind of making witnesses recant their statements in Ruto’s ICC case.

In a statement to the Kenyan government, the ICC called on the Kenyan government to submits its views on Gicheru’s release by November 26th.

Conditions for release

Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou stated on November 12th that the government would need to enforce one or two conditions.

Among the conditions that the Kenyan government would need to undertake if they call for Gicheru’s release is to ensure that he does not fly out of the country without the Chamber’s agreement. He also would not go to places nor interact with certain people the pre-trial Chamber has specified. He would also not interact, either directly or indirectly, with victims or witnesses of the case.

Furthermore, the court also wants Gicheru not to engage in specific professional activities. He would also have to live at a specified address approved by the pre-trial Chamber and be ready to respond to calls by a qualified person the Pre-trial Chamber designates.

Fraught relationship with the ICC

President Kenyatta, when assuming office in 2013, had, however, vowed to see to it that no Kenyan would face prosecution at the ICC. Kenyatta and Ruto were two of the six ICC suspects that were facing various criminal charges at the Hague-based Court.

The relationship between the Kenyan government and the ICC is fraught. The ICC has accused the Kenyan government of failing to cooperate with it. The Kenyan government, meanwhile, says the ICC is only witch-hunting in the country.