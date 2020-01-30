Home News The Kenya Bureau of Standards bans 17 brands of maize flour
News

The Kenya Bureau of Standards bans 17 brands of maize flour

By Laiza Maketso

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Thursday gave a directive for the withdrawal of 17 maize brands from supermarkets and shops.

KEBS stated the banned brands of maize flour contained high levels of aflatoxin, which was unfit for human consumption.

The 17 brands include Dola, Tetema, Uzima, Afya, Adardere Mupa, and Jomba. Other include Wema, Budget, Hakika Best, Shiba, Tosha, Sarafina, City Corn, Unique, and African King.

In a statement, KEBS ordered the removal of the products with immediate effect.

Part of the statement read, “Kindly communicate through email, giving the quantities and the brand names being held. We will make arrangements to collect them.”

In November 2019, KEBS banned five brands of maize flour, stating the levels of aflatoxin were higher than the needed amount.

The five included Jembe by Kensal Rise Limited, 210 Two Ten by Kenlest Limited, Starehe of Pan African Grain Millers, Kifaru by Alpha Grain Limited, and Dola by Eldoret Grain Millers.

The statement signed by the Director of Surveillance at KEBS further read. “While conducting its mandate of market surveillance, KEBS has tested maize meal brands and has found some of them to contain levels of aflatoxins higher than the requirement of the relevant Kenya Standard, making them unsafe for human consumption.”

The Retailer Traders Association confirmed having received the orders from their Twitter handle. It confirmed the letter they received was from Kebs.

Kebs further moved and suspended the licences of the said manufacturers until further notice. The body in charge of checking out for quality products said it was committed to seizing all substandard food products for destruction.

The move comes after multiple complaints from members of the public and market surveillance.

