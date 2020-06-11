The new home-based protocols that you need to know

Kenya has launched home-based care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in a bid to open up space in hospitals.

Speaking during the press briefing, health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman said that considering 78% of all cases in Kenya were asymptomatic, home-based care was then necessary to free up spaces in hospitals.

The news came at a time when the number of COVID cases in the country are rising fast. While recoveries have also been going up, new infections far outweigh the recoveries.

Eligibility for home-based care

First, for a patient to be eligible for home-based care, they have to have tested positive in lab tests. Then, they need to be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms

They would also need to be free of comorbidities and have access to suitable space for home-based care.

The Ministry would also send in health workers who would inspect to ensure that there is enough room for home-based care. Furthermore, there would also not be a household member above 65 or younger that 2.

These were just a few of the guidelines that the Ministry gave on assessing of home-care.

Procedure

In the procedures guiding the system, the home or community centre needed to have a well-ventilated isolation room. There would also need to be a limit of movement and time spent in shared facilities, e.g bathrooms and toilets.

The caregiver, furthermore, needed to wear a proper medical face mask and gloves, all of which would be disposed after every use.

In the event that the caregiver contracts the virus, they needed to immediately call the designated Health Care worker.

On the other hand, if the patients got worse, the caregiver would call then toll free line 719.

Jitenge System

The ministry also introduced the ‘Jitenge System’, a short sms system that would help them monitor household contact, the isolated patient and discharged patients.

For households in Kenya’s slums, the ministry is looking to create a community isolation centre.

You can find the full guideline here.