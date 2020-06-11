Home Health The new home-based protocols that you need to know
HealthNews

The new home-based protocols that you need to know

By Chuoyo Protus
Mutahi Kagwe on home-based care
Mutahi Kagwe speaking. Photo - courtesy

Kenya has launched home-based care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in a bid to open up space in hospitals.

Speaking during the press briefing, health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman said that considering 78% of all cases in Kenya were asymptomatic, home-based care was then necessary to free up spaces in hospitals.

The news came at a time when the number of COVID cases in the country are rising fast. While recoveries have also been going up, new infections far outweigh the recoveries.

Eligibility for home-based care

First, for a patient to be eligible for home-based care, they have to have tested positive in lab tests. Then, they need to be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms

They would also need to be free of comorbidities and have access to suitable space for home-based care.

The Ministry would also send in health workers who would inspect to ensure that there is enough room for home-based care. Furthermore, there would also not be a household member above 65 or younger that 2.

These were just a few of the guidelines that the Ministry gave on assessing of home-care.

Procedure

In the procedures guiding the system, the home or community centre needed to have a well-ventilated isolation room. There would also need to be a limit of movement and time spent in shared facilities, e.g bathrooms and toilets.

The caregiver, furthermore, needed to wear a proper medical face mask and gloves, all of which would be disposed after every use.

In the event that the caregiver contracts the virus, they needed to immediately call the designated Health Care worker.

On the other hand, if the patients got worse, the caregiver would call then toll free line 719.

Jitenge System

The ministry also introduced the ‘Jitenge System’, a short sms system that would help them monitor household contact, the isolated patient and discharged patients.

For households in Kenya’s slums, the ministry is looking to create a community isolation centre.

You can find the full guideline here.

Related news

News

How Kenyans will fund the Ksh 2.7 trillion budget

Laiza Maketso -
Treasury will today, Thursday, June 11, introduce various taxes that will help fund the Ksh 2.7 trillion budget as the government tries to rescue...
Read more
News

Senate to deliberate on Waiguru’s fate today

Tracy Nabwile -
On Thursday, 11th June, the Senate Business Committee will have a special meeting. Kenneth Lusaka, the Senate speaker, scheduled the meeting for this afternoon....
Read more
News

Police panic while using guns leading to the killings – spokesperson

Connie Mukenyi -
On the 10th of June 2020, Charles Owino, the National Police Service spokesperson, came out to defend the officers and the IG Hillary Mutyambai. According...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

SGR to be shut down over Sh38 Billion debt

The standard Gauge Railway (SGR) may soon stop its operations due to Sh8 billion debt Kenyans owes a Chinese firm. In a report by a...
Read more
HealthStanley Kasee -

ODM leader in ICU after contracting coronavirus

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)National Youth Coordinator Benson Musungu has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit in the Aga Khan Hospital after he tested...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

The deals that led to Waiguru’s impeachment

On 9th June, Members of County Assembly impeached Governor Ann Waiguru. The legislators accused her of accenting shady tenders. The MCAs had a special sitting...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Ruto won’t vie for presidency but will endorse Mudavadi to finish...

Law professor Makau Mutua has announced that DP William Ruto will not vie for the presidential bid in the 2022 election. Instead, he will...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,474FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

The new home-based protocols that you need to know

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya has launched home-based care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in a bid to open up space in hospitals. Speaking during the press briefing, health CAS,...
Read more

How Kenyans will fund the Ksh 2.7 trillion budget

News Laiza Maketso -
Treasury will today, Thursday, June 11, introduce various taxes that will help fund the Ksh 2.7 trillion budget as the government tries to rescue...
Read more

Senate to deliberate on Waiguru’s fate today

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Thursday, 11th June, the Senate Business Committee will have a special meeting. Kenneth Lusaka, the Senate speaker, scheduled the meeting for this afternoon....
Read more

Weedzom lands new job after quitting gospel music

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial former gospel singer Weezdom has landed a new job months after quitting gospel music. The former singer who was singed under another controversial gospel...
Read more

How Sauti Sol members were conned one millions shillings by Congolese...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Award-winning Kenyan boy-band group leader singer Bien-Aime Baraza has opened up on how they were conned one million Kenyan shillings by a Congolese...
Read more

Safaricom’s Chief Financial Officer lands new role in Vodafone

Business news Edwin Ginni -
Safaricom’s Chief Financial officer Sateesh Kamath is set to join mother company Vodafone after being appointed Chief Financial Officer Vodafone Business effective July 1,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke