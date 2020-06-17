The scandals that may cause CS Macharia’s downfall

On Tuesday, the Nyali MP tabled a motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. The MP, Mohammed Ali, filed the motion in the National Assembly.

Mr. Ali revealed that 90 Members of Parliament supported the motion. In fact, they had already signed the document.

Early this year, CS Macharia directed that all Cargo from Mombasa port be transported to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) through the SGR. MP Mohammed Ali vehemently opposed the directive.

He said that Macharia’s move would negatively affect the economy in the Coast region. He also noted that Macharia did not consult before making the decision.

Mohammed Ali has since leveled several accusations against the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

The scandals

Mohammed claims that CS Macharia a role in the 2016 Ministry of Health scandal. A report from the Auditor-General showed that taxpayers lost approximately 5 billion Kenyan Shillings.

In the scandal, individual companies belonging to influential leaders were to supply medical equipment. Despite not providing the equipment, the government paid them millions of shillings.

Mohammed Ali also claimed that CS Macharia has links with the Suraya Property Group. Members of the public lost approximately 1.5 billion shillings to the group. Suraya Property failed to deliver on hundreds of housing projects.

The Suraya Property Group has its offices in Spring Valley Park. CS Macharia owns Spring Valley Park. However, Transport CS denies having a stake in the embattled Suraya.

“Transport, Infrastructure, and Housing CS James Macharia failed to explain the loss of Ksh1.5 billion meant for the construction of housing projects in Nairobi by Suraya,” Mohammed Ali noted.

“CS Macharia owns Spring Valley Business Park where Suraya has its offices,” he added.

Mohammed Ali also claims that CS Macharia has failed to perform his duty when it comes to infrastructure.

“He has failed to complete important infrastructure including bridges, roads, ports, and airports despite these projects being said to be important for the country’s economic growth,” he said.