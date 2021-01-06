The threat is ill-timed and ill-advised – Raila expresses his shock after clinical officers threatened to down their tools.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has expressed his surprise after clinical workers across the country threatened to down their tools citing government negligence.

The strike notice threat which was issued by the clinical workers came barely a week after Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) agreed on a return work formula with the government following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

The discussions between the government and the KMPDU also included the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and a representative of the Council of Governors.

He stressed out that the clinical officers were threatening to strike because their Return to Work Formula signed a week ago was not being implemented.

The former Prime Minister noted that the clinical officers provide the most patient care where specialized treatment is not required.

He added that the threat is worrying because it comes barely a few days after the schools across the country reopened.

He also pointed out that the clinical officers are threatening to go on strike at a time when two counties; Nyamira and Migori have had their health systems paralyzed by a doctors ’strike that is hardly talked about and is running into two months now.

He mentioned that the country is at a crucial point where it needs all its health workers on duty or standby, not on strike or being tossed around between the two levels of government.

The ODM leader went on to urge all County governments and the national government to immediately have a sit-down and come to a common ground that will solve the current issue and end a possible strike.

I, therefore, wish to make an urgent appeal to the two levels of government- the counties and the National Government-to immediately talk to each other and urgently bring to an end this ill-advised and ill-timed stand-off and possible strike,” read his statement in part.

He argued that Kenyans must not be permanently kept on the edge and worried over matters that can be sorted out without much of the ongoing drama through intergovernmental discussions that the public does not need to know about.

He asserted that it is also important that once the employees and employers agree on Return to Work Formulas, they should be are respected and implemented.

He explained that if the formulas are not respected then the government will lose its capacity and authority to negotiate in the future.