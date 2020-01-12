The UK issues its citizens planning to visit Kenya with travel advisory

The British government has issued its citizens planning to visit Kenya with a travel advisory, terming a possible terror attack.

In its statement, the UK government advised citizen from Britain to be on the lookout. Moreso, when visiting areas in Kenya frequented by tourists. They include commercial buildings, shopping centres, supermarkets, sporting events, nightclubs and sports bars. Other places are restaurants, hotels, and coastal regions, including the beach areas.

Additionally, transport hubs, trains, buses, airports, government buildings, and places of worship such as mosques and churches.

The most common listed areas are northeastern counties of Mandera, Garissa. Also on the list are some parts of Lamu and Tana River. British nationals can only go to these places if necessary.

Safe areas

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated the statement on Saturday. The travel advisory didn’t list coastal beaches resorts and safari destinations. Manda and Lamu Island aren’t on the list either.

In a statement, the FCO said. “(FCO) advises against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border. These are Garissa County, Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island). Areas of Tana River County north of the Tana River itself and within 15km of the Coast. From the Tana River down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river,”

Visitors from the United Kingdom

FCO reports that of the 190, 000 UK residents come to Kenya annually. Of these big numbers, there has never been any security issues.

The international advisory comes a week after a terrorist attack on a joint military base in Lamu. This attack saw Lamu back on the spotlight after it suffered tourist set back five years. The attacks from the extremist group Al Shabaab. Most foreign countries were forced to issue travel advisories to their citizens.

Deterioration of tourism

Stakeholders in the tourism industry were quick to respond. Noteworthy, visitors were told the affected areas were only a small part of Lamu.

It did not at any time alter the tourist destination. Therefore, players in the sector further advised tourists to take a plane to the mainland. Afterwards, they would take boat to the mainland.

In March 2017, the UK lifted the ban boosting investment and tourism in Lamu.

Last year, the UK was the fourth leading country to increase tourism revenue in Kenya. The earnings grew by 3.9 per cent, translating to sh.163.6 billion. Visitors to the country defied worldwide geopolitics and terror threats and helped Kenya remain above the two-million mark.

The UK was behind the United States, Tanzania and Uganda, bringing in 181, 484 visitors.