The year that saw Nairobi turn into key infrastructural site

Another plan by the government is to make it possible and easy for motorists to transverse Nairobi without getting into the congested Central Business District and the city centre.

The dualling of the 16km Western Bypass is almost complete.

The 15.3km road will pass through several towns which include Gitaru, Wangige, Ndenderu and Ruaka, and is the fourth and final ring road in the Nairobi Ring Road Network Masterplan.

The project works also include the construction of about 17.31km of service roads and construction of seven grade interchanges at Gitaru, Lower Kabete, Wangige, Kihara, Ndenderu, Rumenye and Ruaka.

This means that if one is coming from Thika, one will o through Muthaiga, then through Red Hill, and join the Bypass at Ruaka, and then you can go towards the west without having to go through the city centre.

Construction works have also started to upgrade the 28km Eastern Bypass to a dual carriageway.

The project is expected to ease traffic along the busy Eastern Bypass, which serves the eastern side of Nairobi and diverts traffic from the city centre.

At a cost of Sh12.5 billion, the dualing of the bypass will make some sections have four lanes and others six.

The Eastern Bypass starts at City Cabanas along Mombasa Road, linking motorists through Ruai towards Ruiru, passing over Thika Road to Ruaka where it joins the Northern bypass.

The Nairobi Eastern bypass dualling project was among 11 major infrastructure initiatives Kenya showcased to international investors during the Belt and Road forum in Beijing in May 2017.

With the project expected to be completed mid next year, Kura will also install amenities such as pedestrian walkways and streetlights.

Northern Bypass is described to be one of Kenya government’s major infrastructure projects aimed at making the country a regional business hub.

The 31-km bypass starts from Ruaka trading centre along Limuru Road, overpasses Banana Road through Runda and Thome estates. It then proceeds to Kahawa West and eventually to Ruiru through Kamae, where it joins the Eastern Bypass.

The China Road and Bridge Corp constructed the Nairobi Southern Bypass and was completed in 2016.

The 28.6-km bypass dual carriageway begins on the southern edges along Nairobi-Mombasa Road, passes through Gitaru in the northern part of the town and connects to the Western Bypass.

Kura has also managed to construct about 300km of roads in small towns and estates within Nairobi.