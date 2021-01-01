There’s much to be done in 2021 – Raila Odinga’s message to Kenyans

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans not to lose hope as the world marks the end of a troubled 2020.

The former Prime Minister stated that 2020 was a difficult year but thanked God for standing with the country and saluted Kenyans for their resilience.

He said that there is hope and there is still much to be done as the country marks another year.

He added that Kenyans should continue praying, working for the well-being and prosperity of the country.

“There is hope and much to be done as we begin in 2021. Let’s continue praying and working for the well-being and prosperity of our country. Happy New Year Kenyans,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto also had a message for Kenyans saying that 2020 was a year that the country’s dream was shattered, hearts broken, strength tested and faith tried.

He added that despite the many challenges that the country’s faced, 2020 was the year that Kenyans learned the power of hope, solidarity, and the tremendous resilience inside each and every one.

He noted that in 2020, the country’s vision was trained to seek opportunity in the chaos, to see light in the dark.

He mentioned that it is hope that with the lessons the country has learned and with the now sharpened capabilities, he believes that the worst is well behind Kenyans.

He urged Kenyans to look forward to a new year which will be of rebuilding and restoration; a year when the country will seize more chances and make up for everything it lost.

He asserted that Kenyans need to work hard and do their best to define the new year as their moment of rebirth, a time to shed their old ways and adjust their plans.

He added that it was also a time to align their priorities and embrace new possibilities in making their lives, their communities, and their nation more prosperous, secure and joyful than ever before.

He told Kenyans that they should enter the New Year with courage, faith, hope, and love, marching boldly towards a blessed destiny.

People across the world have celebrated the end of 2020, a year in which the whole world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and saw many lose their jobs and loved ones.

However, many have expressed their optimism towards the new year.