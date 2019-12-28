Thieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

It would be best if you were watchful and extra careful as the holiday season prepares to conclude. “Try to look at your neighbor’s property whenever they are away and report any cases of suspicious activities around.” It has always been advised.

Reports indicate that there have been a lot of burglary cases recounted in different parts of the country during this ongoing festive.

“As people continue to enjoy themselves this season, it is also important to not only keep safe, but remember to lock your doors, windows, and homes before traveling.” told a senior security officer in Katheri-Kirungurune, Imenti Central.

This comes at a time when a family in Kirungurune came home yesterday morning from Timau, Nanyuki sub-county, only to be met by a very impolite surprise. Dominic Kiogora and his family of four had been out of town enjoying themselves during the festive season when the unfortunate unfolded. The family was in shock when they came and noticed that their home was broken into.

Mr. Kiogora, a dairy farmer and the breadwinner of his family, narrated of how goods worth thousands of shillings were stolen during the incident.

“I cannot see some of my electronics, clothing, utensils, and money,” he said. “My neighbors called me today at around 5 am to inform me of the sad news.”

The thugs set ablaze their home in a bid to make investigations unyielding. Also, the cowshed, which houses six dairy cows for his family, was set ablaze as well. It is, however, not clear why and what the motives of the thugs were when they set ablaze the cowshed.

“These cows are part of our investments. We milk them in a bid to sell the milk to the locals and make a few extra shillings for our home,” calmly said a worried Mrs. Kiogora.

During the incident, neighbors had tried to set off the fire as they waited for the fire department to arrive. Luckily, it was put out completely at around 4 am that morning. The Meru fire department was thanked for their quick response and assistance.

Some cows sustained burn wounds but were lucky to be alive.

“We are looking forward to starting from the beginning as the incident has left us with minimal resources. We also call upon the government to speed up investigations and see to it that the culprits are brought to book,” reiterated an angry Mr. Kiogora.