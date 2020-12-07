Thika businessman speaks on where he was after disappearing for two months

Julius Gitau alias Gitau wa Mali has finally explained his whereabouts after disappearing for two months. Gitau revealed that unknown persons abducted him.

On Sunday 6th December, Gitau resurfaced. Detectives revealed that they had figured out his whereabouts after picking up his phone signal as he was communicating with one of his wives.

After picking up his phone signal, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers went to the house where his phone signal was. They found him and took him in for questioning.

Asked what happened, Gitau said that unknown gunmen abducted him on 21st September at around 10 am. He said that the incident happened close to the Kenya Revenue Authority offices.

Speaking during his questioning, Gitau said that he reported to his shop in the heart of the town and delivered a parcel to his messenger around 7 am. His third wife, a police officer in Thika, accompanied him on that day.

Gitau said that he fell unconscious after one man forced him to drink a bottle of soda. On regaining consciousness, he found himself in a hall with no idea of how he got there or where he was.

The businessman revealed that his abductors forced him to wash clothes and occasionally clean the compound. He also washed utensils for some of the tenants.

Gitau was unable to give a description of the location where his abductors detained him. He also said that he had no idea who the owner of the premises is.

Motive

Officers are yet to establish the motive of Mr Gitau’s abduction. Gitau said he had no idea why anyone would want to turn him into a domestic worker.

The family said that while Gitau was missing, no one ever contacted them asking for a ransom.

Gitau said that two men released him, walked him to a forest and told him to walk away without looking behind.