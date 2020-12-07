Home News Thika businessman speaks on where he was after disappearing for two months
News

Thika businessman speaks on where he was after disappearing for two months

By Tracy Aime
Thika-based millionaire Julius Gitau Wanyoike boards a vehicle outside Ndururumo police post in Murang’a County after recording a statement

Julius Gitau alias Gitau wa Mali has finally explained his whereabouts after disappearing for two months. Gitau revealed that unknown persons abducted him.

On Sunday 6th December, Gitau resurfaced. Detectives revealed that they had figured out his whereabouts after picking up his phone signal as he was communicating with one of his wives.

After picking up his phone signal, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers went to the house where his phone signal was. They found him and took him in for questioning.

Asked what happened, Gitau said that unknown gunmen abducted him on 21st September at around 10 am. He said that the incident happened close to the Kenya Revenue Authority offices.

Speaking during his questioning, Gitau said that he reported to his shop in the heart of the town and delivered a parcel to his messenger around 7 am. His third wife, a police officer in Thika, accompanied him on that day.

Gitau said that he fell unconscious after one man forced him to drink a bottle of soda.  On regaining consciousness, he found himself in a hall with no idea of how he got there or where he was.

The businessman revealed that his abductors forced him to wash clothes and occasionally clean the compound. He also washed utensils for some of the tenants.

Gitau was unable to give a description of the location where his abductors detained him. He also said that he had no idea who the owner of the premises is.

Motive

Officers are yet to establish the motive of Mr Gitau’s abduction. Gitau said he had no idea why anyone would want to turn him into a domestic worker.

The family said that while Gitau was missing, no one ever contacted them asking for a ransom.

Gitau said that two men released him, walked him to a forest and told him to walk away without looking behind.

Related news

Justice will be served – Senate Majority Leader speaks on Governor Sonko’s impeachment

News Alfred Kiura -
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has assured Nairobi residents that justice will be served before the Senate in regards to the impeachment of the County...
Read more

Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and support Mudavadi in 2022 general elections

News Alfred Kiura -
Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala has asked Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga to return the favor to...
Read more

Ruto to revive Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s multi- million project

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Jesus is Alive Ministries’ Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Sunday, December 6, a blessed servant after Deputy President William Ruto visited her church. Speaking from...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala has asked Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga to return the favor to...
Read more

Ruto to revive Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s multi- million project

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Jesus is Alive Ministries’ Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Sunday, December 6, a blessed servant after Deputy President William Ruto visited her church. Speaking from...
Read more

Anne Kiguta quits K24 over editorial disagreements

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned news anchor and Punchline Show host Anne Kiguta has quit K24. Kiguta in a statement announced that she decided to exit the Mediamax-owned station...
Read more

Thika businessman resurfaces after missing for 2 months

News Stanley Kasee -
Missing Thika businessman Julius Gitau who is popularly known as Moniker Gitau wa Mali, resurfaced on Sunday, December 6, after he went missing two...
Read more

Justice will be served – Senate Majority Leader speaks on Governor...

News Alfred Kiura -
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has assured Nairobi residents that justice will be served before the Senate in regards to the impeachment of the County...
Read more

2020 is the worst year in history, Time Magazine declares in...

World kenyan -
Time magazine declares: 2020 is 'the worst year in history' Image: Reproduction / Instagram The...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke