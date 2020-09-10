Thirdway Alliance expels Aukot, he fires back

Thirdway Alliance has expelled now former party leader, Ekuru Aukot, from the party.

In a statement yesterday, the party said that the expulsion was without malice or hatred, instead pointing an accusing finger at Aukot.

Expelled and dismissed from party

“We wish to bring to the attention of our party and members of the public that Dr Ekuru Aukot has today been expelled from the party and dismissed from the office of the Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party Leader, an act that has been dictated by Thirdway’s strong belief in the rule of law and adherance to the Constitution of Kenya.

“…our members made the decision without any malice, bias or hatred, despite the former Party Leader hopping from one media house to the other to disparage the recent decision by NEC (National Executive Committee).” The statement reads.

Allegations of fund misappropriation

The expulsion comes a few weeks after the party suspended Aukot, accusing him of misappropriating party funds and disrespecting the party Deputy Leader.

In the expulsion letter, the party recounted the chronology of events leading up to Aukot’s expulsion.

The party accused the former PL of missing a NEC meeting on April 26th without apology. They accused Aukot of then sending GSU officers to disrupt the NEC meeting.

They accused him of a similar move on August 27th.

The party also stated that Aukot was a no-show at the convened disciplinary meeting on September 4th, 2020.

Battle just began – Aukot responds defiantly

Aukot, on his part, responded by saying that ‘the battle has just began.’

“My attention has been drawn to my purported expulsion from Thirdway Kenya, a party I founded and supported to date including hosting it at my chambers, EA Law Consulting. This action is despite two matters before the court. I urge members to remain calm. The battle just began.” Aukot wrote on Twitter.