Home News Thirdway Alliance expels Aukot, he fires back
News

Thirdway Alliance expels Aukot, he fires back

By Chuoyo Protus

Thirdway Alliance has expelled now former party leader, Ekuru Aukot, from the party.

In  a statement yesterday, the party said that the expulsion was without malice or hatred, instead pointing an accusing finger at Aukot.

Expelled and dismissed from party

“We wish to bring to the attention of our party and members of the public that Dr Ekuru Aukot has today been expelled from the party and dismissed from the office of the Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party Leader, an act that has been dictated by Thirdway’s strong belief in the rule of law and adherance to the Constitution of Kenya.

“…our members made the decision without any malice, bias or hatred, despite the former Party Leader hopping from one media house to the other to disparage the recent decision by NEC (National Executive Committee).” The statement reads.

Allegations of fund misappropriation

The expulsion comes a few weeks after the party suspended Aukot, accusing him of misappropriating party funds and disrespecting the party Deputy Leader.

In the expulsion letter, the party recounted the chronology of events leading up to Aukot’s expulsion.

The party accused the former PL of missing a NEC meeting on April 26th without apology. They accused Aukot of then sending GSU officers to disrupt the NEC meeting.

They accused him of a similar move on August 27th.

The party also stated that Aukot was a no-show at the convened disciplinary meeting on September 4th, 2020.

Battle just began – Aukot responds defiantly

Aukot, on his part, responded by saying that ‘the battle has just began.’

“My attention has been drawn to my purported expulsion from Thirdway Kenya, a party I founded and supported to date including hosting it at my chambers, EA Law Consulting. This action is despite two matters before the court. I urge members to remain calm. The battle just began.” Aukot wrote on Twitter.

Related news

Health

Reopen schools instead of making tours, Kenyans angered by CS Magoha’s Mombasa tour

Stanley Kasee -
Education CS Professor George Magoha has sparked an uproar from Kenyans after he toured Mombasa County. The CS toured Pwani University and the Technical University...
Read more
Business

Equity Group CEO wins 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award

Stanley Kasee -
The Equity Group CEO James Mwangi has been selected as one of the 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award winners. The CEO was chosen by...
Read more
News

I will not entertain dirty politics; I will not respond to him – Mombasa Governor Joho blasts DP Ruto

Alfred Kiura -
Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho has stressed out that he will not engage in dirty politics and respond to Deputy President William Ruto who...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,760FansLike
3,513FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

CS Tobiko fires back at Murkomen, asks him and father to...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko engaged in what seems to be government fall-off on the 4th of September 2020 with Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba...
Read more

Kabogo gives his two cents on Uhuru-Ruto differences

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has weighed in on the ongoing differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM party leader...
Read more

Video goes viral of Ruto claiming he will use power to...

News Connie Mukenyi -
A video of Deputy President William Ruto has gone viral on Twitter sparking different reactions with some netizens turning against the second in command....
Read more

Jubilee MP arrested over alleged Ksh. 27 million CDF kitty fraud

News Alfred Kiura -
Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu has been arrested over allegations of misuse of CDF funds after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji...
Read more

Babu Owino’s ‘goat’ remarks regarding Ruto which cause uproar

News Stanley Kasee -
Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino has revealed his plans to add another goat named Ruto to his collection then later slaughter it. Y The...
Read more

Government plans to open these two bars in Nairobi as a...

News Connie Mukenyi -
The government will open two bars in Nairobi as part of a pilot project to observe how Kenyans will behave. The government will monitor...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke