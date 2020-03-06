Home Entertainment This is fraud - Diamond Platnumz blasted after stealing twerk video
This is fraud – Diamond Platnumz blasted after stealing twerk video

By Alfred Kiura
Diamond Platnumz accused of stealing dance video.

Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar has found himself in a hot soup once again after it emerged that he stole a dancing video of one of social media users and changed the background music to his new hit song dubbed Jeje.

In a bid for artists to promote their songs, they urge their fans to send them videos of themselves dancing to their new songs and they gone on to post them on their social media pages especially on Instagram.

One social media user by the name Blacktokkyo (her Instagram name) bashed the since Diamond did not even tag her on the video. Fans came out in large numbers to call out the singer who has in the past been accused of stealing other artists’ music and video concepts and making it his own.

“When pages steal your videos and throw their own usic behind it without permission, without even tagging you,” she wrote in one of her Insta Stories.

Fans’ reactions.

Just this month, a Brazilian singer know as Iza called out Diamond and his third baby mama, Kenyan songbird Tanasha for copying and pasting some of her scenes from her song dubbed Brisa which she released last year. Days later, he was also accused by some fans of stealing beats from Wizkid’s song dubbed Joro and Burna Boy’s song dubbed Gbona for his new hit song Jeje.

Last year, the Wasafi Classic Baby recording label C.E.O and Rayvanny; one of his label’s signees, were accused of stealing a video concept for their hit song dubbed Tetema. Fans and critics as well stressed out that the two had copied some of the scenes from US rapper Tyler the Creator’s song dubbed See You Again which was released in 2018.

In 2018, his song dubbed Fire which he featured Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage came under tight scrutiny after it emerged that it resembled US singer Jason Darulo’s song dubbed Swalla. He was also accused of using the concept from one of Shakur Khan’s movie for his song dubbed Baila. However, on this one, he defended himself by saying that he used the concept of the movie because Khan was one of his role models.

