This is how Moi will be buried next Wednesday

By Connie Mukenyi
Kenyatta's casket during his burial
Mzee Jommo Kenyatta's casket in 1978 covered with the national flag.

The late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi will receive a state burial come Wednesday next week. He will be laid in official military uniform at his Kabarak homestead.

The Kenyan government took charge of all funeral arrangements since yesterday.  President Uhuru announced this as he gave his condolences to the bereaved family. He went ahead to declare a national mourning period.

Immediately the government announced they took charge of the funeral. Moi’s body was moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

Moi’s state burial will be the sixth in the history of Kenya. However, he will go down as the second person buried in full military uniform and accorded a state funeral. This has only happened once with the founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Joseph Kinyua, head of the Public Service, was given the mandate to preside over all funeral arrangements.

What state funerals mean

State funerals tend to follow strict rules. Only a current president can declare a state funeral.

National mourning days characterize these funerals as proclaimed by the president. Until the end of the funeral day, flags are to be raised in half mist.

The public will be able to view his body before he is buried.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) met to plan on the way forward. Matiang’i, CS Interior, hold a meeting to decide on a funeral day.

As the body was ferried to Lee Funeral home, ten military officers stood in line opposite each other. This signified their respect as Moi once served as the commander in chief of the armed forces for 24 years.

If they follow the 1978 procedures, the officers will continue standing. They will only move as the body is ferried to another venue where the public can view it.

Moi’s burial will constitute gun salutes, military, performances by the KDF band and religious groups, and military pallbearers.

The national flag will drape Moi’s casket. The action will mirror Mzee Kenyatta’s time. As it was in transit, the flag was on the coffin.

Final resting place

Moi will be buried in his Kabarak home. He had earlier on, during his late wife’s burial, expressed his wish to lie next to her.

It was clear the family was not willing to let mzee rest in parliament building like his predecessor. Mzee Kenyatta was laid to rest at Parliament grounds. The burial happened despite his family members wanting to bury him at Gatundu.

However, former attorney general, Charles Njonjo, said they felt it was right to burry Kenyatta in Parliament.

