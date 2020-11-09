Thousands arrested over the weekend as police enforce COVID rules

Following the President’s speech on Wednesday last week, reimposing some of the COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of Kenyans have found themselves on the wrong side of the law over the weekend.

According to a report by the Nation, over 2,400 Kenyans were taken in for flouting the new COVID-19 guidelines that President Kenyatta had laid out.

According to the report, there were 1,325 people who the police arrested for generally flouting the rules while the other 1,160 were without masks. The arrests took place between Friday and Saturday.

Police IG’s crackdown notice

Police Inspector General, Hillary Mutyambai announced on Thursday a crackdown on those flouting the COVID-19 rules. The police, despite being responsible for deaths during this COVID period, remain in charge of the process of ensuring Kenyans follow the new public health guidelines.

Furthermore, authorities have closed over 130 bars across the country for operating past curfew hours. The police are also detaining 103 public service vehicles for not observing social distancing.

Over the weekend, several Kenyans continued to party in complete disregard for the public health guidelines. For many, the belief that COVID remains an invention to siphon money is so deeply entrenched that many will not be convinced otherwise.

Over 500 arrested in Nairobi

In Nairobi, the police arrested over 500 for flouting the rules on Friday alone. Of these, the police detained 373 for general flouting of the guidelines. They arrested the additional 149 for failing to wear their face masks. Furthermore, the authorities closed 33 bars on the same day. The bars had been operating past curfew hours.

In the past week, Kenya saw its worst infection and deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country. The country saw over 7000 cases last week, the highest ever. It also reported over 110 deaths, the highest since COVID got into the country.

So far, Kenya has over 62,000 confirmed cases, with deaths standing at 1,111. Recoveries, meanwhile, are at above 41,000.