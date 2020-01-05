Three arrested for robbery of 15 million worth Tv sets

Three men are in custody awaiting trial as suspects for stealing flat-screen tv sets worth 15 million. The men are suspects of stealing 150 sets of TVs in a warehouse in Athi River on December 1st 2019. As per the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the trio will be arraigned in court tomorrow, the 6th of January.

Two of the suspects were arrested on 31st December 2019 in Machakos while the other was arrested yesterday. The 56-year old James Maina was detained yesterday in Nairobi, and the DCI was able to recover 243 tv sets. The Tv sets were recovered in Maina’s Buruburu phase IV home in Nairobi making it to a total of 373 reclaimed sets. The other 130 recovered sets were found in Mbiuni, Machakos county where the other accomplices were arrested.

On twitter, the DCI has twitted that they have found the vehicle used in the robbery. The Investigative Agency has impounded the car for further investigation.

“Forensic Intelligence led the detectives to Kitengela where the lorry which was used to ferry the over Sh15m worth of Synix TVs during the robbery had been hidden,” said the DCI, “Search for other accomplices and the remaining part of the robbed items continues.”

Maina and his accomplices might face a death penalty as per the constitution which states so for robbery with violence.