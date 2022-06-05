Three police officers injured in IED attack in Ijara, Garissa

Three police officers were Sunday injured when a vehicle they were traveling in ran over a improvised explosive devise.

The officers were part of the security team that was escorting Ijara Member of Parliament aspirant Ibrahim Abbas’ convoy to Hulugho.

The attack happened in an area between Ijara-Sangole.

Police who responded to the scene said suspected al Shabaab terrorists detonated the IED targeting the police escort vehicle.

The gang then escaped into a thicket after the mid-morning attack.

The injured officers were rescued and taken to hospital.

This is the second incident in the Lower Garissa region in a week.

On June 1, gunmen believed to be al Shabaab militants attacked and injured a security personnel along the Bura-Garissa road.

The gang also burnt a construction lorry on the same road before escaping after the Wednesday afternoon attack.

Officials said the gang first attacked a vehicle carrying Kenya Defence Forces personnel and injured one officer.

Other soldiers fought the attackers forcing them to retreat into the forest.

Three hours later, the gunmen targeted a construction lorry carrying two Chinese nationals and two police officers at Heyley.

They then burnt down the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The workers and police were rescued after they managed to escape and called for reinforcement.

A Chinese company is constructing the Bura-Garissa road connecting Tana River and Kilifi counties.

There are fears militants are planning an attack on security agencies and civilians.

This has prompted security operations in Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and parts of Kilifi counties.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border, which has been prone to terror attacks.