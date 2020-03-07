Timothy Otieno wins it for Tusker, Mathare thrash All-Stars

Timothy Otieno helped Tusker stay within touching distance of the leading pack with a second-half brace at Ruaraka.

With Gor tearing away, there was no room for error in this game for Tusker.

Tusker’s past two games had seen them drop eight points behind Gor. They were four points behind Kakamega Homeboyz. At the risk of falling further behind, Tusker needed inspiration from somewhere, anywhere.

Coach Robert Matano had called for them to rally. He had called on Timothy Otieno in particular. Top scorer, sure, but to Robert Matano, he needed to do more. And boy, did big Tim, as they call him around Ruaraka, deliver.

Fast-paced game

In a fast-paced game that did not give room for a breather, Tusker enjoyed much of the possession but failed to do anything substantial with it.

They dominated the early parts of the exchanges, with Kevin Okoth shooting wide in the sixth minute.

However, Chemelil grew into the match, earning a corner in the 11th minute, which they wasted, kicking it straight at Tusker’s keeper.

Timothy Otieno then let it loose from distance, but a deflection off Chemelil player earned Tusker a corner, which amounted to nothing.

Just as they had done against All-Stars, Tusker did not make their dominance count as the two teams went into the breather all tied.

Second-half blitz

But all that would change ten minutes after the restart. After Timothy Otieno and sub, Zakayo had exchanged passes to send Meja through, with the latter shooting narrowly wide, Otieno broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Jackson Macharia then headed against the crossbar in the 64th minute as Tusker ramped up the pressure in search of a second.

Chemelil offered little, though the pace of the game remained high, thus keeping Tusker on their toes.

But Timothy Otieno popped up with Tusker’s second in the 90th minute with a peach of a goal to assure The Elephants of the three points.

On top of that, Timothy Otieno now leads the top scorers’ table with fourteen goals.

Mathare United drub relegation-threatened All-Stars

Mathare United, meanwhile, finally found their scoring boots when they thrashed All-Stars 4-1 at Kasarani.

Contrary to my predictions yesterday, it was the boys in yellow who managed to score freely and climb up to 8th with 33 points.

Clifford Alwanga turned in a man of the match performance as Mathare raced to a 3-0 lead.

Evergreen winger, Kevin Kimani gave Mathare the lead in the 11th minute with a fine header off Alwanga’s cross.

Alwanga then turned scorer with a diving header from James Kinyanjui’s cross. And he promptly went back to being provider when he squeezed Daniel Otieno a lovely through-pass, Otieno’s weak shot just about beating All-Stars keeper, Mathew Gad.

All-Stars managed to pull a goal back through Eric Otieno’s deflected free-kick, but Mathare restored their three-goal cushion when Tyson Otieno struck minutes after All-Stars had scored.

The loss condemns All-Stars to 16th, firmly in the relegation zone with 9 points, above Chemelil only on goal difference.

Bandari sink Sharks

Mwita once more was the difference for Bandari as they beat K-Sharks 1-0 at Mbaraki.

As we mentioned earlier, Mbaraki is Bandari’s fortress, and it was always going to be hard for K-Sharks to pull off a win in the warm weather of Mombasa.

However, Sharks began the better of the two teams, but it took the intervention of Bandari keeper, Justin Ndikumana to deny the visitors the lead.

John Mwita, then, ensured that K-Sharks rued their missed chances when he laid waste Sharks defence with a neat dribble and rounded keeper Bwire Okoth to put Bandari in front.

The second half was largely quiet. Bandari is now ninth with 32 points, while Sharks remain twelfth with 20.

Stima shock Rangers

Western Stima meanwhile condemned Posta Rangers to 11th place with a 2-0 win over the mailmen. Sammy Omollo’s charges came into the match needing a win to boost their chances of a top ten finish but failed to find a way past Western Stima, who took points off leaders Gor a few weeks back. The win moved Stima up to 7th on 36 points.

Barren draw galore

In other fixtures, Wazito and Ulinzi shared spoils at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as they settled to a barren draw.

Ulinzi had a penalty appeal waved away when Michael Otieno went down, while Wazito’s Paul Kiongera failed to make it count when he was put through one on one with Saruni, Ulinzi’s keeper.

KCB also failed to narrow the gap with the top teams when they settled to a 0-0 draw at Nzoia. The draw leaves the Bankers 5th on 42 points. If AFC beat Gor tomorrow, then KCB will slip to 6th.