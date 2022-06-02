Top cop dies while detonating explosive at Tullow facility

A police commander from Critical Infrastructure Protection has died while denoting an explosive in Kapese at the Tullow Oil facility in Turkana.

The police boss was identified as Gabriel Wanjala.

He was part of a team of experts called to destroy the explosive at the facility being managed by the Tullow Oil Company.

The explosives were being used by the multinational oil and gas exploration company during the mining process.

“Private blaster contracted by Tullow Oil Company was blasting several explosives, which were declared for destruction. Suddenly, the explosives blew up, blasting the 20-by-10-foot container where they were being burnt,” the police report read.

The report said the debris and pieces of the container were thrown in a 150-metre radius.

The police commander was hit by one of the pieces and sustained a severe injury to his left arm and left side of the torso.

Another man, a Turkana, 18, sustained back injuries.

They were both rushed to Lokichar Subcounty Hospital and referred to Lodwar County Referral Hospital. Commander Wanjala passed away on arrival while Geofrey Epetto was admitted in serious condition,” the report read.

The body was taken to Kitale Level 4 Hospital mortuary.

