Discover the top real estate companies in Kisumu that lake side market. The booming real estate sector in the region attracts many local and foreign investors. These companies have earned a good reputation for years. They help clients buy legit properties at affordable prices.

This is the most significant real estate company in Kisumu right now. With this company, you are confident that you are working with a trusted real estate investment ally. They are known for always selling affordable properties which are located near Kisumu city and are always along the tarmac. This property has ready title deeds and processing time is not more than 12 months upon completion of payment.

Most payment plans are in cash and installment options. Both attract a certain percentage of the total cash to be first deposit normally referred to as booking fee and the balance cleared within the agreed period.

They are other properties in Nakuru , Ngong, Matuu,Konza and Kangundo road near Nairobi.

Mega Properties

Mega properties are a dominant player in commercial properties in Kisumu. They are the leading developer of state of the art corporate and retail galleries in Kisumu, Kitale and Kakamega with its office presence in Nairobi and a Warehouse facility in Kisumu.

Founded in 1996 as a limited company under the name Shiloah Investments Ltd with a focus to offer real shopping experience in Kisumu and its environs, the company has made steady progress along with the other group companies’ namely Grand ways Venture Ltd and Katanga Developers Ltd to operate under Mega properties.

West Kenya real estate

They offer property management services for both commercial and residential properties across the republic of Kenya especially in Kisumu. As a property management company, they find tenants, screen potential tenants, issue them with the tenancy agreement, supervise move in and move out, supervise repairs and maintenance and monthly reports. If you are looking for a property management company in Kisumu talk to them.

Kizazi realtors

Kizazi realtors are the leading property management company in Kisumu Nyanza and Western Kenya, mostly helps landlords and landladies to lessen their day-to-day burden of having to manage their property on their own.

Through them, they market vacant houses and fill them with tenants reducing the likelihood of having vacancies. They are also strict in rent collection, hence are proactively prevent accumulation of rent arrears by tenants.

Lake estate agencies

Founded in 2009, Lake Estate Agency Ltd is the largest, most innovative, creative and forward-thinking real estate company in Nyanza region.

They provide a complete spectrum of real estate services, including; Seller / Landlord Representation, Buyer/ Tenant Representation, Investment Acquisitions, Valuation Services, Property Management and Facility Management.

In conclusion, in order to get yourself an affordable real estate property within Kisumu city, Username Investment Limited has these properties for you and all of them have ready title deeds.