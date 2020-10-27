Home News Traffic officer causes a series of accidents in the CBD
News

Traffic officer causes a series of accidents in the CBD

By Tracy Nabwile
A car that was involved in an accident along Kimathi Street in Nairobi

In an attempt to arrest a suspect, a traffic officer in Nairobi county caused a series of accidents in the Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In pursuit of the said suspect, the city inspectorate officer rammed a car into a motorcycle, and a public bench along Kimathi street. Additionally, he hit another vehicle.

The female traffic officer was engaged in a scuffle with a parking boy. She overpowered him and jumped into the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.

Narrow escape

The vehicle was in reverse gear at the time. Unknown to the traffic officer, she stepped on the accelerator peddle, making the car speed off in the wrong direction. The vehicle ended up hitting a parked motorcycle.

The boda boda rider narrowly escaped by jumping out of the way right on time. Unfortunately, his motorcycle sustained material damages.

The traffic officer tried to swerve her vehicle and ended up hitting another oncoming vehicle. The driver of the hit vehicle pointed out that the officer was swearing uncontrollably while swerving the vehicle.

A few people seated at a public bench at Kimathi street also escaped narrowly after car came to a halt after smashing into the benches.

Luckily, no one sustained injuries in the entire incident. However, angry boda boda riders threatened to assault the officer over the motorcycle she had damaged.

Other traffic officers came to her rescue and managed to remove her from the scene before things got out of hand.

Excessive force

City Inspectorate officers have the responsibility to maintain law and order in the Nairobi CBD. However, people have on several occasions blamed the officers  for using too much force. They do so in their attempts to arrest drivers violating the city traffic and parking laws.

The incident caused a lot of damage especially to the motorcycle and the vehicle. Witnesses insisted that the officer be held accountable for her actions.

