Trump halts funding to WHO as COVID-19 ravages US

US President, Donald Trump has frozen the country’s funding to the World Health Organization.

The halting of the funds, during a pandemic, could adversely affect the efforts to bring COVID-19 under control.

In a briefing to the press, Trump made good his threats to halt funding the organization that is responsible for coordinating health matters around the world.

Accusations of cover-up

Trump accused the organization of severely mismanaging and covering the early outbreaks of the new coronavirus while it was still in China.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes… The outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death and certainly very little death by comparison. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage.” Trump said in his speech.

The freeze sets the WHO back $500 million yearly, jeopardizing the efforts to stall COVID-19.

The US tops in deaths and infections

Trump’s speech comes at a time when the US is far and away the country with the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide. The USA has over 600,000 infections and over 26,000 deaths.

During the early stages of the illness in the US, Trump dismissed the sickness, claiming Democrats were using it to try and bring down his administration.

False positives

In February, he tweeted that the illness was very much under control in the USA. Thus, he did not move in swiftly to address the tide that was bubbling under, leading to a surge in cases in the USA from March.

Scapegoating

Many Americans then saw Trump as making WHO ‘scapegoats’ for his failure to protect American citizens.

Indeed, WHO made an error early in the outbreak when they falsely declared that the infection could not transmit between people. Thus, it called for countries not to impose flight restrictions. And that then became their undoing.

Donald Trump though, reacted poorly to the matter once it landed in the US.