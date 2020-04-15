Home News Trump halts funding to WHO as COVID-19 ravages US
NewsWorld News

Trump halts funding to WHO as COVID-19 ravages US

By Chuoyo Protus
US President Trump
US President, Donald Trump. He has stopped US funding WHO. Photo - courtesy

US President, Donald Trump has frozen the country’s funding to the World Health Organization.

The halting of the funds, during a pandemic, could adversely affect the efforts to bring COVID-19 under control.

In a briefing to the press, Trump made good his threats to halt funding the organization that is responsible for coordinating health matters around the world.

Accusations of cover-up

Trump accused the organization of severely mismanaging and covering the early outbreaks of the new coronavirus while it was still in China.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes… The outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death and certainly very little death by comparison. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage.” Trump said in his speech.

The freeze sets the WHO back $500 million yearly, jeopardizing the efforts to stall COVID-19.

The US tops in deaths and infections

Trump’s speech comes at a time when the US is far and away the country with the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide. The USA has over 600,000 infections and over 26,000 deaths.

During the early stages of the illness in the US, Trump dismissed the sickness, claiming Democrats were using it to try and bring down his administration.

False positives

In February, he tweeted that the illness was very much under control in the USA. Thus, he did not move in swiftly to address the tide that was bubbling under, leading to a surge in cases in the USA from March.

Scapegoating

Many Americans then saw Trump as making WHO ‘scapegoats’ for his failure to protect American citizens.

Indeed, WHO made an error early in the outbreak when they falsely declared that the infection could not transmit between people. Thus, it called for countries not to impose flight restrictions. And that then became their undoing.

Donald Trump though, reacted poorly to the matter once it landed in the US.

Previous articleUs presidential election. Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden

RELATED ARTICLES

World News

Us presidential election. Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden

kenyan -
Former White House host Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden, his former deputy, as a U.S. presidential candidate on Tuesday. The 77-year-old former vice president...
Read more
News

Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against Covid-19

Erick Flavour -
The county government of Homa Bay has acquired Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ksh3.8 million to help the medics in the fight against Covid-19. Additionally,...
Read more
County News

Police faulted for escape of 32 people from a quarantine facility in Mandera

Erick Flavour -
Police are on the spot after 32 people who were forced into quarantine in El Wak, Mandera County, escaped from the facility. The 32 individuals...
Read more
15,535FansLike
3,436FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Trump halts funding to WHO as COVID-19 ravages US

News Chuoyo Protus -
US President, Donald Trump has frozen the country’s funding to the World Health Organization. The halting of the funds, during a pandemic, could adversely affect...
Read more

Us presidential election. Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden

World News kenyan -
Former White House host Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden, his former deputy, as a U.S. presidential candidate on Tuesday. The 77-year-old former vice president...
Read more

Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against Covid-19

News Erick Flavour -
The county government of Homa Bay has acquired Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ksh3.8 million to help the medics in the fight against Covid-19. Additionally,...
Read more

Police faulted for escape of 32 people from a quarantine facility in Mandera

County News Erick Flavour -
Police are on the spot after 32 people who were forced into quarantine in El Wak, Mandera County, escaped from the facility. The 32 individuals...
Read more

Tenants in kisumu beat up their landlord for allegedly switching off electricity

News Connie Mukenyi -
A landlord in Kisumu is nursing severe injuries in ICU after his tenants gave him a thorough beating. According to the angry tenants, they...
Read more

John Apwejoye’s manager claims Ruth Matete tried killing her husband severally

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
A man claiming to be the manager of the late John Apewajoye has come out claiming that he did not die of burns. However,...
Read more

Tell Mulamwah to take tequila shot – Kamene Goro shouts as she calls comedian hypocrite

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan online comedian Mulamwah threatened to quit comedy citing cyberbullying but KISS 100 radio show host Kamene Goro is having none of it as...
Read more

Singer Weezdom quits gospel music

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Eastlands Most Beloved recording label signee Weezdom has announced that he will no longer be doing gospel music. In a post seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke