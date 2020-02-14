Home News Tuju is responding to treatment and recuperating well – Jubilee Party says
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is responding to treatment and recovering well, the Jubilee party has said.

Jubilee Communication Director Albert Memusi said on Friday that the SG, who doubles as Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, was responding well to treatment and was in a stable condition.

Tuju was involved in a road crash at Magina area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, on his way to Kabarak to attend the late President Moi’s burial.

His is Toyota Prado collided with a 14-seater Nissan head-on leaving the CS and 17 others injured. Tuju sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Nairobi’s Karen Hospital for specialized treatment after surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital.

He continues to receive very good care under a team of specialists and nurses at the Karen Hospital,” Memusi said in a statement.

Tuju’s doctors also confirmed on Thursday that he was in stable condition. A source who requested anonymity said the CS was under the proper care of a team of specialists and nurses.

Memusi also announced that the Party was communicating with Tuju’s immediate family members who had articulated satisfaction with the treatment he was getting.

“We are especially thankful to the team of doctors, nurses, and the rest of the staff at Karen Hospital who are working round the clock to ensure his recovery,” Memusi added.

The party applauded the AIC Kijabe Mission Hospital medics’ who attended to the victims of the accident that occurred on Wednesday.

It was at Kijabe that Tuju went through abdominal surgery to contain internal bleeding, and then later evacuated alongside his bodyguard to Nairobi.

The medics from Kijabe Hospital said three patients were discharged on the same day after treatment, while seven were admitted for further treatment.

The other five patients were admitted for doctors’ observation with three of them in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

