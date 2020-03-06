Tusker looks to narrow gap as Wazito tackle Ulinzi

Tusker will be seeking to close the gap with Kakamega Homeboyz as they take on Chemelil.

With the Mashemeji Derby set to take place on Sunday at the Kasarani at 3 pm, most of the weekend’s fixtures will take place on Saturday, leaving Sunday afternoon free for the Mashemeji Derby.

However, that doesn’t mean that the fixtures on Saturday are of no importance. Indeed with a dozen games left to go, the table is set to experience some shift as the top boys try to outmuscle Gor to the title, while the bottom teams try to fight relegation.

The midtable teams, meanwhile, will be seeking to at least, find some semblance of normalcy by finishing in a respectable position.

So, below, we look at how the weekend matches will pan out.

Tusker look to pick themselves up after two successive draws

Tusker FC is one team that is hard to beat. The Brewers have only lost twice this season (by comparison, Gor Mahia has lost thrice).

However, the Ruaraka-based side has been drawing games that they should easily win, which has left them sitting precariously in third place, at risk of losing the place to battling Ulinzi and unpredictable KCB.

However, Chemelil hardly inspires confidence. The Sugar millers were on the wrong side of a 6-0 mauling in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz two weeks ago. They then went down 1-0 to in-form AFC Leopards. Tusker is hardly the place that you will expect them to pick up a morale-boosting win, or even draw.

Despite their recent form, Tusker will majorly be positive for a win. Especially after coach, Robert Matano, urged their topscorer, Timothy Otieno, to pull up his socks.

Otieno and Enock Agwanda are tied on 12 goals in the race to the Golden boot. Leader, Makwatta, on 13, is not eligible as he moved mid-season to Zesco United, Zambia. Tusker will be out to prove a point, and against Chemelil, you trust that they will.

Tusker 3 Chemelil 0

Wazito look to continue good run against Ulinzi

Wazito’s Brian Musa trains ahead of their match against Ulinzi tomorrow. Photo – Wazito FC Twitter

From being near the bottom with only one win in the first leg, Wazito players have picked themselves up admirably, recording three wins on the second half of the season to climb up to 13th.

Aside from that, Wazito picked a point from league chasing Tusker and then thrashed Zoo Kericho 4-1 last weekend. To say that the moneyboys are moving with a swagger on their steps is an understatement. They are purring.

But Ulinzi is the opponent that will put to the test their upturn in form. Ulinzi battled to a 1-0 win over Sofapaka last weekend. Before that, they pulled off a late win to see off Kisumu All-Stars 3-2 at Afraha.

With third place and even second place within reach, Ulinzi has their sight set for a podium finish. As such, they will be seeking to win a third in a row to assure themselves a comfortable weekend.

Wazito 1 Ulinzi Stars 2

KCB look to bounce back after Bandari loss

KCB was at one point third and looked likely to give Kakamega Homeboyz a run for second place. But, following their loss to Bandari, they find themselves 5th. Bandari has been KCB’s Boogey team as such, the loss was in keeping with the Dockers form against KCB in recent times.

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar led Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 with fifteen minutes left. When the game ended, Homeboyz had won 3-2. Sure they lost, but they battled to the end as they seek to avoid relegation.

However, it is hard to see them upset KCB who are looking to build some momentum as the season heads to the home stretch. Enock Agwanda will most certainly give Nzoia Sugar defenders a long afternoon.

Nzoia Sugar 0 KCB 2

Sharks look to bite Bandari

Bandari’s Mwita celebrated after scoring against KCB. Photo – Bandari FC Twitter

Bandari proved a point last week when they stunned KCB with two quick-fire goals from their dreaded forward, Mwita. One would have thought the Dockers would struggle against their more illustrious opponents away, but Bandari settled well into that game.

Nonetheless, tomorrow, they will be back at Mbaraki, Mombasa, where they are most comfortable. Even Gor has a hard time getting a win there.

Thus, for K-Sharks, who are struggling for form, this is a fixture that came at just the wrong time.

Bandari 2 K-Sharks 1

Mathare United look to find first win in three against All-Stars

Don’t let their low rank fool you, Kisumu All Stars are fighters, just ask Ulinzi and Tusker. The army men had to dig deep for a win two weeks ago. And the Kisumu-based side then proved a match for league chasing Tusker by holding them to a thrilling 2-2 draw last weekend.

For Mathare, then, the point will be stopping All-Stars from scoring while they themselves find their scoring boots. It is hard, though, to see how Mathare’s leaking defence will keep out All-Stars dynamic forwards having a purple patch in front of goal.

Mathare United 1 Kisumu All-Stars 3

Western Stima, Posta Rangers look to regain winning formula

The power men have drawn and lost in their last two games. Posta Rangers mirror them, with a 1-1 draw with Mathare last weekend following a 3-1 loss to KCB.

Both teams badly need a form of some sort to maintain their places.

With a win capable of pulling Posta level with Western Stima, the match will have an extra push for either. Posta Rangers will look to pull level with Western Stima, while Western Stima will be seeing to win to maintain their place, especially seeing as a loss will drop them from 7th to 10th.

Thus, with much at stake, both teams are likely to cancel each other out.

Western Stima 0 Posta Rangers 0