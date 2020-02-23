Tusker lose ground on Gor after draw with Wazito

Tusker FC lost ground in the title race as they battled out to a 1-1 draw against a rejuvenated Wazito side.

Tusker was looking to pile pressure on Gor Mahia, who saw off stubborn Zoo Kericho, but was pegged back by Paul Kiongera’s strike in the 89th minute.

In a dominant first half, Tusker had the better chances of the two sides and would have gone ahead but for Augustine Otu’s wayward finish just two minutes in.

Wasteful Tusker

And the profligacy in front of goal continued as Erick Ambunya failed to make his brilliant run into Wazito’s box count as his shot flew wide off the upside in the sixth minute.

Wazito keeper, Kevin Omondi, then had to be alert to keep out Tusker’s Brian Marita after a neat free-kick pass from Rodgers Aloro.

And when Tusker managed to hit the target and get past Kevin Omondi, they found a foil in a goal-line clearance.

In the 24th minute, Marita threaded a through pass to Chrispinas Ochieng’ who beat the keeper with his shot but was denied by Johnstone Omurwa’s goalline clearance.

Tusker cranked up the heat in the second half. And duly, it paid off.

Ochieng’ was alert to slot home the irrepressible dead-ball specialist, Rodgers Aloro’s free kick in the 58th minute.

But they would rue their missed chances as Wazito claimed a famous draw that is a welcome as they seek to capture some lifeline.

Paul Kiongera was on hand to nod home Dennis Ng’ang’a’s corner kick in the 89th minute to ensure that Tusker remains third on 42. Wazito meanwhile, is 13th, with 16 points.

Homeboyz send out a statement

At Bukhungu, Kakamega Homeboys cemented their second place with a convincing whitewash of the leagues whipping boys, Chemelil Sugar.

The league’s second-placed side enjoyed a sprightly outing with a statement victory that will have Gor Mahia looking down at them as serious title contenders.

Christopher Masinza led the Kakamega-based side with a brace. Shami Kibwana, Henry Omino, Peter Thiong’o and Benjamin Oketch scored one each as Kakamega Homeboyz stretched two points clear of third-place Tusker. Homeboyz now sits pretty in second on 44 points, four behind leaders Gor.

All-Stars makes Ulinzi sweat

In the other match of the day, Kisumu All-Stars made Ulinzi sweat in a five-goal thriller at the Afraha Stadium.

Ulinzi raced to a two-goal lead, but plucky All-Stars pegged them back in a spirited second-half display before Masita Masuto’s eventual winner.

Waweru put Ulinzi on the front foot with a sixth-minute finish. Then, in the 27th minute, Ulinzi were 2-0 up when Boniface Ongoma was on hand to tuck home John Ndirangu’s cross.

All-Stars played the rest of the first half with desperation, putting two Ulinzi players in need of medication but failed to trouble Jackson Saruni in Ulinzi goal.

However, they came back after the restart with purpose. After the referee judged Muchika Bonaventure to have committed a foul in the box, he awarded All-Stars a penalty. Gershom Arabe tucked it home.

They were soon level after John Owira took advantage of a lapse in Ulinzi’s defence to tap in. Both sides then went out of their way to search for a winner.

And it was Masuto to score as he headed in Harun Mwale’s cross in the 70th minute to send Ulinzi up to 5th on 39 points, two ahead of AFC.

All-Stars remain last with 8 points.

What does this mean?

Tusker lose ground in the title race

It had looked, for a moment, that Gor would bottle their lead at the top after Zoo Kericho raced to a 2-0 lead at Kericho Green Stadium. But the Green Army proved why they have won the league three times on the bounce with a fightback to claim maximum points.

One would have thought that the result would have sent Tusker all out to stay within touching distance, but they will rue their wasted chances in the first half. Now, they trail Gor with six points. They also now have a Kakamega Homeboyz-shaped mountain to climb if they are to catch Gor.

Wazito continues rebirth

After picking up just their third win of the season in their last outing against Western Stima, Wazito would be happy with the draw against a Tusker side looking to win the title.

Though they rode their luck sometimes in the match, Wazito still were determined enough to defend resolutely and take their chance when it came. This should boost the morale of the team.

Kakamega Homeboyz now Gor’s biggest threat

Who would have thought that at this point of the season, it would be Kakamega Homeboyz who would be nipping at Gor’s heels and not the other perennial big boys?

Homeboyz have proven a match for any opponent, including Gor and rightly deserve to be in second place. Homeboyz beat the table-toppers 2-1 at Bukhungu on 12th January.

With the six-goal drubbing of Chemelil, they have sent out a statement of intent. Gor, then, should take them lightly at their own peril.

Here’s the premier league table.