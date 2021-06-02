Twins waiting to join college drown in Kwale

A family in Kwale is still trying to come to terms with their loss after two of their children drowned while swimming at Gazi in Msambweni sub-county.

Solomon Macharia and Kennedy Gichuri had gone swimming with their other relative when the tragic incident took place. The two boys, who were twins, were 18 years old while their relative was 14.

Samuel Gitundu Njuguna, their father, explained that the ocean currents overwhelmed them when they swam in an attempt to reach the shore.

“They were swimming in a place that was a little bit high. When they attempted to get back they got into the deep and couldn’t make it,” Mr Njuguna explained.

Local fishermen managed to rescue the 14-year-old as he was hanging on a mangrove. Unfortunately, he was unconscious when they rescued him and could not give any information to help the fishermen rescue the twins.

The twins had both completed their secondary school education. Macharia got a C in his KCSE exams, while Gichuri got a C+.

Their bodies were retrieved from the ocean after a long search. Those who found them reported that they were holding each other.

Kwale rescue officer Clara Mulwa confirmed the incident. She said that their bodies are currently at the Kwale mortuary.