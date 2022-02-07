Two killed in separate fire incidents in Nairobi

Two people were killed in two separate fire incidents in Nairobi at the weekend.

One died in a fire that was reported in Riruta area while the second one died in Embakasi’s Juakali area.

Police said up to 50 structures were destroyed in both incidents leaving tens of people homeless.

Ten other people sustained slight injuries in the Sunday incidents.

Investigations to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The bodies of the men were taken to the mortuary. Witnesses said they were discovered after the fire had been contained.

Those whose houses were destroyed camped at local churches as they sought help to reconstruct them.

They said they lost all their valuables in the fire.

Nairobi acting police boss James Mugera said experts are investigating the cause of the fires.

He said responders to such incidents usually find it difficult to access them due to lack of access roads.“We continue to ask both authorities and locals to consider having proper roads in all places, including informal settlements, to help in responses to emergencies,” he said.

He noted that Nairobi experienced at least two fire incidents daily, which require the attendance of fire engines.

Mugera said another fire broke out in Eastleigh and destroyed property.

Five people were injured as they rushed to salvage their valuables. Police say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Elsewhere, a fire destroyed a huge warehouse along Mombasa Road in Nairobi. The fire affected international printing press stores near the Mombasa Cement factory area, causing huge damage.

No injury was reported, but it caused a traffic snarl-up along the section of the road as motorists were asked to exercise extra caution.

A cloud of dark and heavy smoke billowed from the scene as fire engines rushed to contain the fire.

Police say investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.