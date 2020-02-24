Two women arrested in Nairobi trying to traffic 11 Kenyan girls

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives yesterday arrested two women for human trafficking allegations.

The two ladies, Faren Yassin Radman and Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman are foreign nationals. However, the DCI did not reveal their nationalities.

The two will be arraigned in court today.

According to the DCI, Faren and Thabit had eleven Kenyan girls locked up in a single room. They were at Ushirika Estate in Eastleigh.

The young ladies were aged between 20-30 years old. They revealed the ladies had recruited them for jobs in the middle east countries.

The appointments were, however, unspecified.

The public tipped the DCI to nub and stop the foreigners from trafficking the girls. The tip indicated there were people locked up at Ushirika in Eastleigh.

Many Kenyan ladies have experienced human trafficking before.

They are typically recruited as house managers in Middle east countries. Saudi Arabia is the most notorious for human trafficking.

The pay usually is attractive for these poor girls. The rates range anywhere from 20,000-30,000.

However, the girls never end up as housemaids. Instead, they end up getting trafficked for illegal activities.

High rates of trafficking in Kenya

After many Kenyans were trapped in the middle east, citizens called upon the government to act.

In a retaliating move, the government arrested some individuals involved in human traffic.

The Gulf Training Institute is one of the institutes closed. It was one of the leading recruitment agencies.

The agency recruited, trained and shipped innocent young girls abroad.

In the Trafficking In Person reports last year, America ranked Kenya in tier two of human traffic.

The ranks are from tier one to tier three.

Countries in level three risk getting sanctions from the US. Those in level two are in the watchlist.

The US report indicated Kenya is not doing enough to end human traffic.

However, the report stated the Kenyan government is making a significant effort in eliminating this trade.

The report acknowledged the government had prosecuted human traffickers in the past.

However, according to the report, perpetrators do not face the full arm of the law. They are criminals concerning human trafficking.

However, they usually face charges against violating labour laws.

The report indicated corruption was the main issue affecting trafficking.

Human traffickers bribe police officers to avoid getting caught.

Whenever there is a search warrant issued, the police warn the cartels. They then go into hiding and resume when the heat has cooled.

According to the report, the coastal region is the most affected.