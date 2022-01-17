UDA hits out at Matiang’i, calls for action over Jacaranda chaos

UDA chairman Johnson Muthama (right) accused CS Fred Matiang’i of taking sides in politics. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have condemned chaos that rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Jacaranda, Embakasi East, and demanded action against the perpetrators.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had turned a blind eye to the chaos because he supports ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“Matiang’i has publicly supported Raila. We are asking him to take off the political hat and save Kenyans from political intolerance. His ministry has remained silent on the matter but has acted very swiftly in other incidences,” Ms Maina said.

“The ODM high command continues to propagate its well-earned reputation of violence with little action from the security apparatus,” she added.

UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama accused the CS of taking sides in politics and demanded speedy investigations into the cause of the chaos.

“UDA demands that the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Police Service to arrest this deteriorating situation. Investigations must be concluded speedily and perpetrators of these acts intolerance brought to book,” said Muthama.

Mr Muthama further accused Dr Matiang’i of allegedly turning a blind as UDA members are arrested during weekends and police inaction whenever the party is on the “victim” side.

“The minister, despite being entrusted with maintaining peace and order has continued to remain silent and is in no doubt emerging as a cheerleader of such intolerant and unacceptable behaviour,” he said.

When asked whether the party has any evidence of ODM involvement in the chaos, Muthama stated that “it was not us who organised the chaos and we know it is ODM.”

A statement released yesterday by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has in turn accused UDA of using diversion tactics to evade the hate speech accusation on some party members early this month.

“Because the focus has shone on them for their reckless talk and conduct, UDA and its warmonger leader have been desperate for ways to deflect attention from the madoadoa grave they dug themselves into,” read the statement.

ODM has called on the police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct investigations on the chaotic events witnessed in Jacaranda on Sunday.? Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also castigated instigators of the violence saying the country needs political tolerance.

Dr Kalonzo who spoke in Meru yesterday called for political tolerance as candidates tour various parts of the country to sell their political agendas.

“We are condemning the culture of throwing stones and confrontation during rallies. We also condemn intolerance. People should be free to sell their agenda and leave venues in peace,” Kalonzo said.