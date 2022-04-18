UDA to hold repeat nominations in 9 subcounties

Nairobi residents from nine subcounties will once again have an opportunity to vote for their preferred UDA aspirants on Wednesday.

UDA will be repeating the primaries in areas which the exercise never took place last week due to disruptions and chaos.

According to the party’s National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura, the party will also conduct nominations in some of the areas which were not covered in the April 14 exercise.

New nominations will take place in Embakasi East, Mathare and Dagoretti North for MP aspirants, as well as Starehe, Roysambu and Kamukunji.

Nominations in Starehe and Kamukunji did not take place after the exercise was marred by violence.

Mwaura said the party launched investigations into the incidences of violence in the two constituencies. He said any aspirant found culpable for the incidences will be held accountable.

For the MCA positions, primaries will take place in Landi Mawe, Nairobi Central, Ngara, Pangani and Ziwani which are from Starehe subcounty.

Last week only Nairobi South (South B) held their nominations for the MCA position which was won by the current ward rep Waithera Chege.

In Kamukunji the nominations will take place in Airbase, California , Eastleigh North, Eastleigh South and Pumwani wards.

Kangemi ward in Westlands and Mowlem in Embakasi West will also have a repeat of the exercise.

In Embakasi North subcounty, UDA nominations will take place in Dandora phase one, phase three and phase four wards.

From last week’s primaries, a number of sitting Nairobi MCAs emerged winners while others lost.

Nominated MCA Susan Makungu won under UDA ticket for the Mlango Kubwa ward in Mathare.

The sitting MCAs who retained their seats, but will now vie in the August polls under UDA ticket, include Antony Kiragu (Waithaka), Waithera Chege (Nairobi South), Peter Wahinya (Ng’ando), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central) and Samora Mwaura (Clay City).

Some new faces made their way to victory, with media personality Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG winning the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward ticket.

Mbugua Rali won the Mutuini ward ticket, Maina Osama (Uthiru) and Kiugora Samuel bagged a ticket for Riruta ward.

Other winners are Sam Kago (Mwiki), Paul Wachira (Kayole North), James Koria (Matopeni) and Njoroge Mahindi (Karura).

Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi was the only ward rep who did not face primaries as he lacked an opponent within UDA.

Some current MCAs failed to clinch the UDA ticket after losing in the primaries.

They include Riruta MCA James Kiriba, Maina Njoka (Karibangi North), Pius Mbono (Zimmerman) and Geoffrey Nganga (Mwiki), who was going for Kasarani MP seat.

Nominated MCA Anita Thumbi also lost in nominations for Tetu MP constituency, while her counterpart, Joyce Muthoni, lost a ticket for the Shabab ward.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, also a close ally to the Deputy President William Ruto, emerged the winner in the primaries conducted in the subcounty.

However, four subcounties which are led by MPs allied to Ruto did not have primaries as they lacked opponents.

Embakasi West MP George Theuri, Nixon Korir (Langata), Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central) and James Gakuya (Embakasi North) will be issued with nomination tickets as UDA’s main aspirants.

(