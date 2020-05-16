Uganda records highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as figures hit 203

Uganda last night confirmed its highest number of COVID-19 cases after 43 tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda carried out 2,558 tests over the past 24 hours, of which 1,838 were on truck drivers.

All the 43 who tested positive were truck drivers, with all 720 community samples turning out negative.

14 Kenyans among the cases

In terms of nationalities, 17 of the drivers were Ugandans, 14 Kenyans, 5 Tanzanians, 4 Eritreans, and 2 Burundians. The nationality of the remaining one is unknown, according to the statement.

The new figures bring to 203 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda, most of whom are truck drivers.

Additionally, Uganda has still not reported any death from the virus. Uganda, alongside Rwanda, are the only countries in Eastern Africa not to record a single death from the illness.

45-minute turnback time

The news comes just a few hours after Uganda’s Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, announced that truck drivers arriving through Mutukula border point would get their results in 45 minutes. They would proceed with their journey if they tested negative.

“If you are positive, you cannot proceed with your journey. If you are negative, we release you.” Jane Ruth said.

The Minister was speaking during the commissioning of the 1st Port Health laboratory in Uganda. According to the Ministry, the gene expert laboratory has two testing machines that would be able to run up to 64 samples an hour.

Increase in tally

The latest comes even as Uganda begins to record a slight increase in the number of cases over the past few days. It took close to a month for the country to hit 100 cases. However, it has hit 200 cases in only a matter of weeks.

However, community infection in Uganda seems to be low, with most of their positive cases coming at the border points. Kenya and Tanzania account heavily for those figures.