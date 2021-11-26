Uhuru condoles with Mudavadi after death of step-mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of former Cabinet Minister, the late Moses Mudamba Mudavadi following the death of his widow Rosebella Mudavadi.

Mama Rosebella passed away on Wednesday in Virginia, USA. She was the stepmother of ANC Party Leader and former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

In his message of condolence and comfort, Uhuru eulogised Mama Rosebella Mudavadi as a family matriach, elder and leader whose contribution to Kenya’s progress over the years shall be dearly missed.

“The demise of Mama Rosebella is not only a big blow to the Mudavadi family but to the whole nation of Kenya considering her immense contribution to our country’s progress over the decades,” Uhuru said.

“Besides supporting her late husband’s long political career, Mama Rosebella was a successful grassroots leader, community mobiliser and mentor in her own right.”

The Head of State wished the Mudavadi family God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Rosebella.

“At this difficult time of mourning your beloved family matriach, I pray and wish you God’s fortitude, grace and comfort,” he added.

Mudavadi announced the death of his step-mother.

In a Facebook post, Mudavadi said Mama Rosebella passed away peacefully on Wednesday in Virginia, USA.

“Please keep the family in prayer. May she Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

Mudavadi lost his mother – Mama Hannah Atsianzale – in December last year.

Atsianzale died at the age of 9 at Nairobi hospital.

Following the death, Mudavadi said, “As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP.”