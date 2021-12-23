Uhuru inspects Nairobi Express Way progress

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made an extensive inspection tour of the 27.1-kilometer Nairobi Expressway during which he expressed satisfaction with the progress of the key road.

When complete in March next year, the 8-lane elevated dual carriageway expected to significantly decongest Mombasa Road and reduce travel time between Mlolongo and Wetlands to 20 minutes.

During the inspection visit, President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Infrastructure CS James Macharia and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi, laid the final box girder bridge, a year after the first was laid on 26th December 2020.

“It is a proud moment for us as Kenyans as we are here today witnessing the laying of the last of these girders that are linking this new superhighway, the Nairobi Express Way,” the President said.

The Head of State commended the contractor for a job well done and expressed confidence that the road will be ready for use by March next year.

“I want to the thank the contractors because we started this project exactly almost to date one year ago when we laid the first box girder and today, almost to the date, three days earlier to one year, we are now laying the last.”

“I am confident with the kind of speed that they are moving at, the indicated date of March for completion of this road is bound to be met. I will be very proud to be able to drive all the way from Machakos turn-off to Rironi and hopefully, at that point, launch the road from Rironi to Mau Summit,” the President said.