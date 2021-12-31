Uhuru, Koome receive booster jab as Kenya rollouts third dose

Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the new directives were arrived at following advice from the Kenya National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (KENITAG).

The advisory committee has also okayed the mix and matching of vaccines after the World Health Organization last week issued interim recommendations on the same.

The US CDC has recommended an extra dose for the elderly and those with a compromised immune system, as well as those aged 18 years and above with existing medical conditions and those in high-risk jobs such as healthcare workers.

A Covid-19 booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has started to naturally decrease over time.

A booster tricks the immune system into thinking that it is again seeing a pathogen, so antibody-producing cells, and other immune cells, are recalled into gear.

The guidelines have been sent to the Council of Governors and the county directors for health for implementation.

Individuals who report serious adverse reactions after receiving a vaccine can be switched to a different type for completion of their vaccination schedule.

The director general has noted that for instance, if a serious adverse event occurs after Pfizer or Moderna administration, Astrazeneca should be provided 28 days after the initial dose.

After the serious adverse events occur after administration of the AZ vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should be provided as the second shot eight weeks after the initial shot.

“Pregnant women should be offered Pfizer or Moderna at any gestational age, at first ANC clinic or at first contact with health services. Pregnant women who started vaccination with other types of Covid-19 vaccines should complete vaccination using the same vaccine.”

The ministry has been gathering local data on the need to administer Covid-19 booster jabs to those fully vaccinated.