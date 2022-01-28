Uhuru meets top security chiefs in State House amid terror alerts

President Uhuru Kenyatta has met senior internal security officials amid terror alerts issued by a host of countries.

The Head of State and the officials, who included Regional and County Commissioners, and their NPS counterparts at the same level, discussed a wide array of national security subjects.

Led by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the security chiefs assured the Head of State of their commitment to continue discharging their mandate professionally.

Uhuru thanked the security chiefs for ensuring sustained peace and tranquillity in the country.

He assured the officials of continued Government backing especially in this period leading up to the forthcoming general elections.

The statement comes hours after France urged its citizens who are in Kenya to be vigilant while visiting public places as there is a real risk of targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals, particularly in Nairobi.

The U.S. Embassy has also urged people living in Kenya to exercise caution and need to be vigilant while in public locations.

The Embassy says there is a potential for increased acts of violent extremism in the country.

The US appealed to the people to avoid areas such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, clubs, restaurants, transportation hubs, schools, places of worship and other areas frequented by tourists.

Public events, such as demonstrations and celebratory gatherings, are also at a higher risk for violence.