Uhuru orders North Eastern leaders to solve homegrown terror in 14 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given North Eastern leaders two weeks to come up with a solution to the security challenges experienced in the region.

Speaking at State House, the president told the regional leaders who include amongst others Governors Ali Korane(Garissa), Ali Roba (Mandera), Abdi Mohamud (Wajir), National

Assembly leader of majority Aden Duale and Adan Keynan (Eldas) who had held a meeting with him, that the ongoing insecurity are homegrown and must be addressed by the locals.

According to President Uhuru, security agents have closed the main Kenya-Somalia border, and there are no more Al-Shabaab terrorists crossing over to Kenya.

Garissa governor Ali Korane said the meeting was successful since they were able to present issues that are important to the region, amongst them education and security.

“He promised to look into them but also called on us to play a bigger role in securing our border,” he said.

The leaders, prior to scheduling a meeting with the head of state, had held a consensus-meeting on the matters affecting the region, which include security and education.

This directive from the president comes after ODM Leader Raila Odinga had on Sunday promised residents in this region that the president would meet the leaders to address the issues insecurity and its impact on education.

This comes after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) withdrew all non-local teachers from the region, citing insecurity issues.

Alshabaab militants are reported to have last week Bugalol residents.

According to Police Patrol Unit deployed to the area, at least 16 Alshabaab militants in possession of AK47 rifles visited Bugalol village, forced residents to a Mosque where they terrorized them say they area Alshabaab and claiming that they have had attacks in the country including Westgate, Lamu, and Garrisa.

The militants are now said to be undertaking low key attacks in the North-Eastern region along the Kenya- Somalia border targeting Communication masts, Security Patrol personnel, and non-local workers.

President Uhuru has told area leaders to work to make sure that all economic linkages with the terrorists are cut.